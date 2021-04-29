- Match 23 - 28 Apr, WedMatch Ended171/3(20.0) RR 8.55
DC vs KKR IPL 2021 Match 25 at Narendra Modi Stadium: Playing XI, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, Head to Head, Toss, Squads For Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders
Check live score and match updates of DC vs KKR IPL 2021 Match 25 on News18 Sports. Check Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Predicted Playing 11s Live IPL 2021 Streaming, IPL 2021 Live Score, Toss Timing, Fantasy Tips, Pitch Report, Ahmedabad Weather Forecast
- Trending Desk
- Updated: April 29, 2021, 7:45 AM IST
After snapping out of their losing streak in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will play their seventh match of the ongoing tournament against the Delhi Capitals (DC) on Thursday at Motera.
The Eoin Morgan-led KKR defeated the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their previous outing. On the other hand, Rishabh Pant-led DC winning streak ended as Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated them by one run in a thrilling encounter.
The IPL 2021 DC vs KKR match is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST.
DC vs KKR Weather Forecast
The temperature in Ahmedabad will be around 34 degrees Celsius and will recede by a couple of degrees as the game progresses. Meanwhile, the humidity levels throughout the course of the match will hover between 16-18 percent. Cloud cover during the course of the match will be around 31 percent, however, there will be no interruptions of rain.
DC vs KKR 2021, IPL Live Streaming Details
All matches of the IPL 2021 series will be telecasted live on Star Sports Network. Cricket enthusiasts who want to watch the match online can live stream it on Disney+ Hotstar.
DC vs KKR Pitch Report
The track at Motera is a sporting one which offers equal assistance to both batsmen and bowlers. However, as the game progresses, batsmen will look to get their eye in before shifting gears. Change of pace will be key for pacers, whereas spinners will look to bowl slow. In the last seven T20 matches played here, sides batting first have won three times whereas chasing teams have emerged victorious on four occasions.
DC vs KKR Head-to-Head
Overall Head-to-Head: (27 matches – DC 12 | KKR 14 | NR 1)
The two sides have met 27 times in the IPL, KKR have the upper hand with 14 wins, while DC have 12 victories. One fixture was without any result.
Recent Head-to-Head: (Last 5 matches)
KKR won by 59 Runs
DC won by 18 Runs
DC won by 7 wickets
DC won by One-over eliminator
DC (then Delhi Daredevils) won by 55 Runs
DC vs KKR Fantasy Tips
Captain: Shikhar Dhawan
Vice-captain: Sunil Narine
Wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant
Batsmen: Shikhar Dhawan, Rahul Tripathi, Shubman Gill
All-rounders: Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Axar Patel, Marcus Stoinis
Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada, Varun Chakravarthy, Avesh Khan
DC vs KKR Probable XIs
Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steven Smith, Rishabh Pant (C, WK), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Avesh Khan
Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Sunil Narine, Eoin Morgan (C), Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy
