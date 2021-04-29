DC vs KKR Live Score And Updates IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals And Kolkata Knight Riders Eye Consistency

IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders: A team in the top three of the points table vs a team that is desperately aiming to get there. Delhi Capitals take on Kolkata Knight Riders in the second game of the day on Thursday (April 29). Delhi are coming off a narrow loss to Royal Challengers Bangalore, while KKR are back to winning ways after thrashing Punjab Kings. Both games were held in Ahmedabad, so both teams will have a fair idea about the venue going into the clash.

Kolkata Knight Riders

Four points from six games is not a reflection of the quality in KKR’s squad, and they’d know it. An under firing top order, a just-back-to-form captain Eoin Morgan, and an Andre Russell who is more often than not wasted in the lower order. And a bowling unit that has been far too inconsistent. This sums up KKR’s woes in IPL 2021. However, there were signs that those are being corrected. The bowlers picked themselves up against PBKS, bowling them out cheaply. The pacers set it up – Shivam Mavi, Pat Cummins and Prasidh Krishna used the early conditions. And then Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine did their thing.

Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals have no need to panic after a loss to RCB, but they could have learnt some lessons. Rishabh Pant’s captaincy – and batting approach – is under the scanner. He didn’t bowl out Amit Mishra and gave the last over to Marcus Stoinis, who was taken down by AB de Villiers. Pant then made an unbeaten 58 off 48, struggling to get his big shots going. Will he be feeling the heat of captaincy a little? While all eyes are on Pant, DC might look to tinker with their batting at some stage. Shimron Hetmyer showed what he can do, but he is batting too low down the order currently, not getting enough balls to make an impact. Will we see that changing in the coming games?

