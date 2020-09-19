DC vs KXIP, IPL 2020 Match 2 Predicted XIs: Playing XI for Indian Premier League 2020 Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab

The Kings XI Punjab will be facing the Delhi Capitals on September 19. This is the list of the predicted playing XI for both sides.

In the second game of the Indian Premier League 2020, Delhi Capitals will be taking on the Kings XI Punjab on September 20 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab fixture will commence at 7.30 pm IST. Both sides have played 24 games against each other, out of which, Delhi Capitals have emerged victorious in 10 matches, while Kings XI Punjab have won 14. In the previous season of the IPL, Delhi Capitals’ journey ended in the eliminator round, while Kings XI Punjab could not make it to the playoffs.

This year, none of the teams will have the benefit of playing on home ground. However, Delhi Capitals have better chances of claiming the victory.

Delhi Capitals are led by Shreyas Iyer, a batsman. On the other hand, Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul will be seen in many role. He is expected to open with Chris Gayle, Apart from the responsibility of leading his side, he may have to don the hat of wicketkeeper in the absence of Nicholas Pooran.

Kings XI Punjab have also found their new head coach in Anil Kumble, one of the greatest former Indian players.

For their batting, Kings XI Punjab will be relying on Mayank Agrawal, Glenn Maxwell, Mandeep Singh, Sarfaraz Khan, Gayle and Rahul, whereas, Delhi Capitals are banking on Iyer, Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer and Rishabh Pant.

Kings XI Punjab’s Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ishan Porel, Chris Jordan and Krishnappa Gowtham are expected to lead the bowling attack against Delhi Capitals.

Delhi Capitals' bowling line-up includes Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Ravichandran Ashwin and Keemo Paul.

Delhi Capitals Probable Playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Shimron Hetmyer, Rishabh Pant, Marcus Stoinis, Keemo Paul, Ravichandran Ashwin, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada

Kings XI Punjab Probable Playing XI: KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Glenn Maxwell, Mandeep Singh, Sarfaraz Khan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Chris Jordan, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ishan Porel