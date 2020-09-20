IPL 2020 LIVE Score, Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab Cricket Match at Dubai: Toss Coming Up Shortly as DC, KXIP Eye Winning Start

IPL 2020 Live Score Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab Latest Cricket Score and Live Updates: Also, KXIP has Chris Gayle in their top-order and he can turn any game single-handedly. However, Gayle's inconsistency to fire could be a problem and if he finds the rhythm early in the season, Rahul's men could be a big threat for any opponent and on any track. A lot will also depend on how Gayle and Rahul open the innings for KXIP.

Preview: Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul - both considered to be future captains of the Indian cricket team will have their tasks cut out as they look to lead the Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab to a winning start in IPL 2020, which is being played in UAE due to the coronavirus pandemic that has gripped India.

Helping out Iyer and Rahul, will be former arch-rivals, Ricky Ponting and Anil Kumble respectively. And one of the things that will be high on the priority list for both current captains and the legends sitting in the dugout will be to return with the IPL title which has eluded them both.

On paper, Delhi Capitals seem to have a slight edge, especially in the spin department, with the trio of R Ashwin, Amit Mishra and Axar Patel streets ahead of their counterparts from the Mohali-based side. Amit Mishra has taken the most hat-tricks (3) in the tournament and the KXIP are well acquainted with Ashwin, who was a part of their team last year.

One expects both Mishra and Ashwin to feature in conditions that are expected to aid the spinners, which is likely to cause Anil Kumble concern as their spin department do not seem to have the firepower they would have liked. Mujeeb Zadran is the sole established spinner for Rahul, with Maxwell more than happy to roll over his arm often.

On the batting front, the Capitals have one of the best assortments of India internationals, comprising Prithvi Shaw, Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, besides West Indian Shimron Hetmyer.

KXIP can more than match up to their opponents in the batting department with the some of the finest hitters in the form of Chris Gayle, Glenn Maxwell and Rahul.

Maxwell’s confidence must be sky high after his ODI series-winning century (108) against England in Manchester. He also had a memorable run the last time the IPL was held in UAE, albeit partially, in 2014 when he hammered 552 runs in 16 games.

The KXIP have a dangerous opening pairing in Gayle and Rahul with Mayank Agarwal to follow. But it remains to be seen whether the 40-year-old Gayle will continue to be a regular feature at the top of the order this time around.

The Capitals may come up with a surprise by picking Big Bash League’s highest wicket-taker Daniel Sams along with Kagiso Rabada, leaving out senior India pacer Ishant Sharma, who has had an underwhelming IPL over the years.

For KXIP, India strike bowler Mohammad Shami will spearhead the pace department and the side will depend heavily on him producing the goods.

Ashwin, on the other hand, would like to leave behind all the talk about ‘Mankading’ and focus on the job at hand alongside Mishra, who is the IPL’s second highest wicket-taker with 157 scalps.

History, though, favours KXIP who have won four out of the last five matches but it was the Capitals who emerged victorious in the last match between the two sides in the 2019 season.

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (c), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shimron Hetmyer, Kagiso Rabada, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishant Sharma, Axar Patel, Sandeep Lamichhane, Keemo Paul, Daniel Sams, Mohit Sharma, Anrich Nortje, Alex Carey (wk), Avesh Khan, Tushar Deshpande, Harshal Patel, Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav.

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (c), Mayank Agarwal, Sheldon Cottrell, Chris Gayle, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Karun Nair, James Neesham, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Ishan Porel, Arshdeep Singh, Murugan Ashwin, Krishnappa Gowtham, Harpreet Brar, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Ravi Bishnoi, Simran Singh (wk), Jagadeesha Suchith, Tajinder Singh, Hardus Viljoen