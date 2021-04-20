DC vs MI, Chennai Weather Update, IPL 2021: Playing XIs, Pitch Report, Head to Head, Toss, Full Squads And Rain Forecast For Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians

DC vs MI IPL 2021 Playing XI, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, Head to Head, Toss, Squads: In one of the most keenly awaited contest in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, last year’s runners-up Delhi Capitals would be up against the defending champions Mumbai Indians for Match 13 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, on Tuesday, April 20.

The two sides last met in the previous season’s finals, where MI secured a comfortable win. This season both teams have played three matches each so far in the tournament and won twice. They possess quality players and will look to maintain a consistent run of victories similar to what they did in their previous encounters.

DC vs MI Weather Forecast

The weather is unlikely to disturb the game between DC and MI in Chepauk as there are no signs of rainfall. Just like the previous games played at the stadium, the weather is expected to be hot and humid with a maximum temperature of 31°c and a minimum temperature of 25°c.

DC vs MI 2021, IPL Live Streaming Details

All matches of the IPL 2021 series will be telecasted live on Star Sports Network. Cricket enthusiasts who want to watch the match online can live stream it on Disney+ Hotstar.

DC vs MI Pitch Report

Batting first remains to be the way forward at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) scored over 200 on Sunday. The surface has been helpful for slow-bowling. Spinners are likely to make an impact and the playing conditions would mostly be clear with the temperature around 30 degrees Celsius. The humidity would mostly be in the 80s.

DC vs MI Head-to-Head

Overall Head-to-Head: 28 matches – DC 12 | MI 16

The two sides have met 28 times in the IPL, with MI winning 16 encounters and DC emerging victorious on 12 occasions.

Recent Head-to-Head: (Last 5 matches)

MI won by 5 wickets

MI won by 9 wickets

MI won by 57 runs

MI won by 5 wickets

DC won by 37 runs

DC vs MI Fantasy Tips

Captain: Rohit Sharma

Vice-captain: Shikhar Dhawan

Wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant

Batsmen: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma

All-rounders: Ravichandran Ashwin, Hardik Pandya

Bowlers: Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Rahul Chahar

DC vs MI Probable Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant (C, WK), Ajinkya Rahane, Marcus Stoinis, Chris Woakes, Ravichandran Ashwin, Lalit Yadav, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan

Mumbai Indians: Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma (C), Krunal Pandya, Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar, Ishan Kishan, Quinton De Kock (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Jimmy Neesham, Kieron Pollard

