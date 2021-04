DC vs MI Dream11 Prediction And Team Hints: Tips For Selecting Captain, Vice-Captain For Today's Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2021, Match 13 in Chennai April 20 7:30 PM IST

DC vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Today’s Match no. 13 between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians: In the thirteenth match of the ongoing IPL 2021, Delhi Capitals will lock horns with defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) on Tuesday, April 20, at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.

DC are in hot form after a six-wicket victory over Punjab Kings in their previous outing. Rishabh Pant-led Delhi outfit currently sit on the second spot in the IPL standings with two wins and a loss. Whereas, MI registered a 13-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad last time out. Rohit Sharma’s side are right behind at the third spot and both teams have the same number of points (4).

With two valuable points up for grabs, both sides will fight for it and would want to continue their winning momentum.

The DC vs MI IPL 2021 Match 13 is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST.

DC vs MI Live Streaming

The Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2021 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network. Cricket enthusiasts can also live stream it on Disney+ Hotstar.

DC vs MI Match Details

The match will be played on Tuesday, April 20 at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The game will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

DC vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Rohit Sharma

Vice-captain: Shikhar Dhawan

Wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant

Batsmen: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma

All-rounders: Ravichandran Ashwin, Hardik Pandya

Bowlers: Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Rahul Chahar

DC vs MI Probable XIs

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant (captain and wk), Ajinkya Rahane, Marcus Stoinis, Chris Woakes, Ravichandran Ashwin, Lalit Yadav, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan

Mumbai Indians: Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma (captain), Krunal Pandya, Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar, Ishan Kishan, Quinton De Kock (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Jimmy Neesham, Kieron Pollard

