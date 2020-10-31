DC vs MI Dream11 Predictions, IPL 2020, Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

DC vs MI Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / DC vs MI Dream11 Best Picks / DC vs MI Dream11 Captain / DC vs MI Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

Delhi Capitals are set to battle against Mumbai Indians for a position in the playoffs in the 51st match of the IPL 2020. The last time the two met, MI won by 5 wickets as they chased DC’s target of 163 runs with two balls to spare. DC have a bit of soul searching to do as they have lost their last three matches against teams positioned lower than itself. They will certainly have their hands full against the top team here. MI, which have already qualified for the playoffs, will look to strengthen their position in the playoffs. A win here will confirm their position in the top two at the end of the league phase.

DC vs MI IPL 2020, Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Live Streaming

All matches of Indian Premier League IPL 2020 can be watched on Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD channels and online live stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

DC vs MI IPL 2020, Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians: Live Score / Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

DC vs MI IPL 2020, Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians: Match Details

October 31 – 03:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

IPL 2020 DC vs MI Dream11 team for Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians

IPL 2020 DC vs MI Dream11 team for Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians captain: Kieron Pollard

IPL 2020 DC vs MI Dream11 team for Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians vice-captain: Shikhar Dhawan

IPL 2020 DC vs MI Dream11 team for Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock

IPL 2020 DC vs MI Dream11 team for Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians batsmen: Shikhar Dhawan, Marcus Stoinis, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer

IPL 2020 DC vs MI Dream11 team for Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians all-rounders: Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel

IPL 2020 DC vs MI Dream11 team for Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians bowlers: Kagiso Rabada, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravichandran Ashwin

DC vs MI IPL 2020, Delhi Capitals playing 11 against Mumbai Indians: Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Marcus Stoinis, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), Axar Patel, Shimron Hetmyer, Tushar Deshpande, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

DC vs MI IPL 2020, Mumbai Indians playing 11 against Delhi Capitals: Quinton de Kock (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah