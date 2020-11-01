IPL 2020: '#DelhiDareDevils Are Back' - Delhi Capitals Brutally Trolled After Fourth Consecutve Loss

On social media, fans are trolling Delhi Capitals referencing the old name of the team -- Delhi Daredevils, which was notorious - especially in 2017 - for losing games from winning positions.

Delhi Capitals' fourth straight loss in IPL 2020 have massively dented their playoff qualification chances and heading into the last league game, it's more or less a virtual quarterfinal against Royal Challengers Banglore, who have had troubles of their own in the latter half of the tournament. From winning six of their first seven games, DC have crashed to one win and four losses in their last five. Out of those four, three big losses have also dragged their Net Run-Rate into negative and if NRR comes into play for DC, that surely will be curtains for the Shreyas Iyer-led side. Delhi franchise is the only one from the active teams to not have made it to even the final of any IPL season. This year, it looked like that is set to change. The GMR-owned team has undergone quite a few changes from team name to the logo and twice have they changed the team colours also. At the halfway mark it seemed a DC vs MI final is set in stone, but the fickle nature of a team's form has come to the fore and DC fans are not happy.

On social media fans are trolling Delhi Capitals referencing the old name of the team -- Delhi Daredevils, which was notorious - especially in 2017 - for losing games from winning positions. This year also, from being clear favourties to win the title early on, DC now are struggling to make it to the playoffs.

Here's how fans are reacting to Delhi's latest meltdown:

Please go home #DelhiDaredevils. — Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) October 31, 2020

Delhi Capitals had changed their team name. But Delhi Daredevils :#IPL2020 #DCvMI pic.twitter.com/lOc9HI5oKK — Santosh Chaurasia (@ChaurasiaVi23) October 31, 2020

~ Delhi capitals lost four matches consecutively :Enna vara vara Delhi Daredevils maari aagitu varom pic.twitter.com/Pk9gWh5lZ8 — charan cK (@moswantedcharan) October 31, 2020

