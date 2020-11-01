- Match 52 - 31 Oct, SatMatch Ended120/7(20.0) RR 6
BLR
HYD121/5(20.0) RR 6
Hyderabad beat Bangalore by 5 wickets
- Match 51 - 31 Oct, SatMatch Ended110/9(20.0) RR 5.5
DEL
MUM111/1(20.0) RR 5.5
Mumbai beat Delhi by 9 wickets
- Match 53 - 1 Nov, SunUp Next
CSK
KXIP
15:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 54 - 1 Nov, SunUp Next
KKR
RR
19:30 IST - Dubai
IPL 2020: '#DelhiDareDevils Are Back' - Delhi Capitals Brutally Trolled After Fourth Consecutve Loss
On social media, fans are trolling Delhi Capitals referencing the old name of the team -- Delhi Daredevils, which was notorious - especially in 2017 - for losing games from winning positions.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: November 1, 2020, 12:03 PM IST
Delhi Capitals' fourth straight loss in IPL 2020 have massively dented their playoff qualification chances and heading into the last league game, it's more or less a virtual quarterfinal against Royal Challengers Banglore, who have had troubles of their own in the latter half of the tournament. From winning six of their first seven games, DC have crashed to one win and four losses in their last five. Out of those four, three big losses have also dragged their Net Run-Rate into negative and if NRR comes into play for DC, that surely will be curtains for the Shreyas Iyer-led side. Delhi franchise is the only one from the active teams to not have made it to even the final of any IPL season. This year, it looked like that is set to change. The GMR-owned team has undergone quite a few changes from team name to the logo and twice have they changed the team colours also. At the halfway mark it seemed a DC vs MI final is set in stone, but the fickle nature of a team's form has come to the fore and DC fans are not happy.
On social media fans are trolling Delhi Capitals referencing the old name of the team -- Delhi Daredevils, which was notorious - especially in 2017 - for losing games from winning positions. This year also, from being clear favourties to win the title early on, DC now are struggling to make it to the playoffs.
Here's how fans are reacting to Delhi's latest meltdown:
#delhidaredevils back in town @DelhiCapitals #IPL2020 #MIvsDC #MI #DelhiCapitals
— Lordhodor (@iamsaranjc) October 31, 2020
இனிமே நீ #DelhiCapitals இல்ல #DelhiDaredevils தான்...
பேர மாத்திக்க... #MIvsDC pic.twitter.com/Qm0AzFDJKd
— Tirunelveli Nadar (@arabianstrong) October 31, 2020
Please go home #DelhiDaredevils.
— Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) October 31, 2020
Looks like the old #DelhiDareDevils are back..#IPL2020 #DelhiCapitals #DC
— Shubhankar Chatterji (@Shubhankar04) November 1, 2020
Dear @DelhiCapitals where are you?
We are tired of seeing #DelhiDaredevils in this #IPL2020
Come back soon #DCvMI #MIvsDC #DelhiCapitals #RoarMacha
— NotJustTheTubeGuy (@TheIntubator) October 31, 2020
They are back... #YehHaiNayiDilli #MIvsDC #delhidaredevils pic.twitter.com/ftHPrK1pSq
— ar_tistic_sureish (@sureish_25) October 31, 2020
Vaallu meeku #DelhiCapitals emo maaku inka #DelhiDaredevils ye !! pic.twitter.com/YobSX9rxZL
— VishnuCharan Sharma (@VishnuViv1) October 27, 2020
#DelhiCapitals are giving #DelhiDaredevils vibes now! 4th consecutive loss for them!#MIvsDC #DCvMI #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/EPmMIqJVQX
— TheCric8Addict (@TheCric8Addict) October 31, 2020
Story of Delhi Daredevils #MIvsDC or #DCvMI pic.twitter.com/9SylakBikD
— Lakshya (@Lakshy_gangwani) October 31, 2020
Delhi Capitals had changed their team name.
But Delhi Daredevils :#IPL2020 #DCvMI pic.twitter.com/lOc9HI5oKK
— Santosh Chaurasia (@ChaurasiaVi23) October 31, 2020
Delhi Daredevils & Typical RCB coming back their original Form #DelhiCapitals #ESCN #IPL2020 @RCBTweets @DelhiCapitals pic.twitter.com/Yb0pqXMfHj
— Raja Anandhan (@raja22281) November 1, 2020
~ Delhi capitals lost four matches consecutively
:Enna vara vara Delhi Daredevils maari aagitu varom pic.twitter.com/Pk9gWh5lZ8
— charan cK (@moswantedcharan) October 31, 2020
Delhi Capitals Nahi..
Delhi Daredevils bolo...#MIvsDC #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/7PQQXDca9U
— விக்னேஷ் (@AkVicky_1) October 31, 2020
Delhi capitals delhi daredevils pic.twitter.com/T6f1kOKiJH
— Shalakaaaaa (@Cricketwaali) October 31, 2020
