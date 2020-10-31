DC vs MI, IPL 2020, Match 51: Dubai Weather Forecast and Pitch Report for Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians

DC will try to improve their chances for qualifying for the next stage of IPL 2020, while Mumbai will be playing to remain on the top of the points table.

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Dubai Weather Forecast and Pitch Report: Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians will be going head to head in the 51th clash of IPL 2020 on October 31. The DC vs MI game will be played at Dubai International Stadium and it will commence at 3.30 pm.

DC will be trying to move up on the points table to increase their chances of going into the next stage of the tournament. Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals are placed at the third spot in the standings with 14 points. They have lost three matches on the trot. In the last match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, neither their bowlers performed nor their batsmen. SRH gave them a target of 220. Chasing it, Delhi only managed to make 131, losing the game by 88 runs. Before this match, they were defeated by Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab. At this point, Delhi will definitely try to bounce back.

On the other hand, Mumbai Indians are in a comfortable position. They are at the top position on the IPL 2020 points table with 16 points. It is almost sure that Mumbai will be moving to the next level in IPL 2020. Mumbai Indians appear to be a balanced side as both their bowlers and batsmen contribute to the team’s performance. In the upcoming game, Kieron Pollard-led Mumbai will go with much confidence. They emerged victorious in their last game against Royal Challengers Bangalore, defeating their opponent by five wickets.

It will be seen if weather and pitch conditions will support Delhi Capitals or Mumbai Indians.

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Dubai Weather Forecast

The temperature in Dubai on Saturday is expected to be around 33 degree Celsius. The weather forecast says that humidity will be around 43 per cent and the wind speed will be about 19 kmph. There is no prediction of rain.

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Dubai Pitch Report

The pitch at Dubai has a lot to offer to bowlers. Both spinners and fast bowlers get support from the pitch. It has been on the slower side in recent games, so spinners are expected to play a crucial role in the upcoming clashes at this venue. Besides, one side of the ground is relatively bigger than the other.

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians 2020 Live Streaming/Telecast Details

WHAT: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2020 Match 51

WHEN: October 31 at 3.30pm IST

WHERE: Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

TELECAST: Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD channels

LIVE STREAMING: Disney+ Hotstar

LIVE SCORE: Live Scorecard