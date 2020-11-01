- Match 52 - 31 Oct, SatMatch Ended120/7(20.0) RR 6
BLR
HYD121/5(20.0) RR 6
Hyderabad beat Bangalore by 5 wickets
- Match 51 - 31 Oct, SatMatch Ended110/9(20.0) RR 5.5
DEL
MUM111/1(20.0) RR 5.5
Mumbai beat Delhi by 9 wickets
- Match 53 - 1 Nov, SunUp Next
CSK
KXIP
15:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 54 - 1 Nov, SunUp Next
KKR
RR
19:30 IST - Dubai
DC vs MI IPL 2020: Prithvi Shaw Trolled Again for Failure on Return; Social Media Flooded with Hilarious Memes
Prithvi Shaw's low score on Saturday was fodder enough for the Trolls and Memers to flood the social spare with hilarious memes and reaction to his latest batting performance.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: November 1, 2020, 7:37 AM IST
Prithvi Shaw returned to the Delhi Capitals playing XI for their crucial match against Mumbai Indians, replacing a misfiring Ajinkya Rahane, at the top of the order in Match 51 of IPL 2020 at Dubai in Saturday's first game. Shaw, who was dropped from the side after a string of low scores, failed to on his return to the side, making only 10 runs before falling to Trent Boult in the third over. DC's batting crumbled as they were kept to 110/9, eventually losing by nine wickets. This was DC's fourth straight loss in a row and from a position of strength, the team has faltered big time during the business end of the tournament. Unfortunately for Shaw, a favourite of social media trolls and memes, the low score on Saturday was fodder enough to mock the youngster, and the social space was flooded with hilarious memes and reaction to Shaw's latest batting performance.
IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE | IPL 2020 PURPLE CAP | IPL 2020 ORANGE CAP
HERE ARE THE BEST OF THE LOT:
Prithvi Shaw after coming to crease pic.twitter.com/fkL506ztjE
— Abhishek Yadav (@Abhishe63994672) October 31, 2020
*after watching Prithvi Shaw batting in IPL*
Shreyas lyer to Shaw:#MIvsDC pic.twitter.com/CnTEzKl7V4
— Rahul Agarwal (@RahulAgarwallll) October 31, 2020
Prithvi shaw right now : pic.twitter.com/pQLTSEvqig
— superV (@superv99) October 31, 2020
Apparently Ravi Shashtri turned upto the IPL game today to give Pant and Prithvi Shaw one last chance to impress him and get into the white ball squad for the Aus tour pic.twitter.com/B8sZrmLYPB
— David Brent loves IPL (@DavidBrentIPL) October 31, 2020
dc skippers discussing Prithvi shaw nd Shikhar Dhawan's batting today#MIvsDC pic.twitter.com/9nW6HBihHt
— kartik singh (@sexyymemer) October 31, 2020
#PrithviShaw after scoring 10 runs with S.R of 90+#MIvsDC pic.twitter.com/g5C2Ed1zaH
— Nk (@domnik_nk) October 31, 2020
Dhawan 0(1) entering the pavilion after getting out for a first ball duck
Prithvi Shaw - "enna sithappu, saapteengalaa?" pic.twitter.com/CbZSllJEZy
— Professor Salva (@professsorsalva) October 31, 2020
Prithvi Shaw going going and coming back to pavillion: pic.twitter.com/4FoWUqOLvx
— Phani (@WeepingBileDuct) October 31, 2020
@PrithviShaw @DelhiCapitals @IPL pic.twitter.com/1d25KdJ4Ec
— hamdard azmi (@hamdard760) October 31, 2020
Fans pic.twitter.com/HjQ69VEJUL
— DC Gaurav DELHI CAPITALS (@CriKSpy) October 31, 2020
Prithvi Shaw after spenting 2 minutes at the crease.
#DCvMI #DelhiCapitals #MI #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/IuhBJ9Gz8M
— Manoj Meghwal (@SarcasticManoj) October 31, 2020
Me to #PrithviShaw And #DC's batting.
#MIvsDC #DCvsMi#IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/69j21UTGo8
— ⚡ ᶤ (@sumitraj7352t) October 31, 2020
Prithvi Shaw's Failure on Return Leads to Hilarious Memefest
Recent Matches
-
BLR vs HYD, IPL, 2020, Match 5231 Oct, 2020 SharjahHyderabad beat Bangalore by 5 wickets
-
DEL vs MUM, IPL, 2020, Match 5131 Oct, 2020 DubaiMumbai beat Delhi by 9 wickets
-
PUN vs RAJ, IPL, 2020, Match 5030 Oct, 2020 Abu DhabiRajasthan beat Punjab by 7 wickets
-
KOL vs CHE, IPL, 2020, Match 4929 Oct, 2020 DubaiChennai beat Kolkata by 6 wickets
-
BLR vs MUM, IPL, 2020, Match 4828 Oct, 2020 Abu DhabiMumbai beat Bangalore by 5 wickets
All Recent Matches