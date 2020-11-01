T20 CARNIVAL

DC vs MI IPL 2020: Prithvi Shaw Trolled Again for Failure on Return; Social Media Flooded with Hilarious Memes

Prithvi Shaw's low score on Saturday was fodder enough for the Trolls and Memers to flood the social spare with hilarious memes and reaction to his latest batting performance.

Prithvi Shaw returned to the Delhi Capitals playing XI for their crucial match against Mumbai Indians, replacing a misfiring Ajinkya Rahane, at the top of the order in Match 51 of IPL 2020 at Dubai in Saturday's first game. Shaw, who was dropped from the side after a string of low scores, failed to on his return to the side, making only 10 runs before falling to Trent Boult in the third over. DC's batting crumbled as they were kept to 110/9, eventually losing by nine wickets. This was DC's fourth straight loss in a row and from a position of strength, the team has faltered big time during the business end of the tournament. Unfortunately for Shaw, a favourite of social media trolls and memes, the low score on Saturday was fodder enough to mock the youngster, and the social space was flooded with hilarious memes and reaction to Shaw's latest batting performance.

HERE ARE THE BEST OF THE LOT:

Prithvi Shaw's Failure on Return Leads to Hilarious Memefest

