IPL 2021, DC vs MI Match Preview: Mumbai Aim to Resolve Middle Order Woes Against Confident Delhi

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings. Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore. But Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals? Well, at first glance, it may not sound as high-profile an encounter as the former two owing to various obvious reasons, but DC and MI have quietly built a strong rivalry. The two IPL franchises have a contrasting record in terms of titles won – MI have won five, DC have none. So there’s obviously daylight between the two teams? Nope. DC’s trophy cabinet may be empty but there’s never been a doubt over their title credentials and MI know how tough a challenge they have proved for them even though recent records show that the defending champions are a level ahead.

A look at the head-to-head record shows MI have won 16 times but DC aren’t far behind with 12 wins. These two teams contested last year’s final when an all-conquering MI stormed to a record-extending fifth title. The fact that the two teams have made a similar start to the season adds another layer to the impending contest on Wednesday with either camp aiming to outwit other.

Delhi Capitals

Rishabh Pant’s men started the season with a dominating with over CSK. They nearly made a match out of their next assignment against Rajasthan Royals despite posting a below-par target before being undone by Chris Morris. DC bounced back with an easy win over Punjab Kings as they sauntered to the target of 196 without breaking a sweat. What separates DC from MI is the latter’s consistency over a period of time. DC have shown glimpses of sustaining their form but will do well to learn from their opponents on how it’s done.

Their top-order has done fairly well with Shikhar Dhawan extending his form from the last season. Prithvi Shaw has also started well. However, their middle-order still looks a little vulnerable despite the presence of the likes of Ajinkya Rahane and Steven Smith in the squad. Captain Rishabh Pant’s presence does add some relief but they have to find someone who can make the No. spot his own.

On the bowling front, their pace duo of Avesh Khan and Chris Woakes has done an impressive job so far but Kagiso Rabada has proved to be expensive. They will hope the South African returns to his deadly best that got him the purple cap last year. They will be eager to bring in Anrich Nortje back who had set the 2020 season on fire with his extreme pace.

Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock have got the starts but not been able to convert. Suryakumar looks in good nick but middle order is a worry. They are yet to touch 160 this season and a major reason behind that is the pair of big-hitting allrounders Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard not hitting their strides so far. The fact that they have been able to win two of their three matches so far is due to the outstanding efforts of their bowlers, led by Rahul Chahar and Jasprit Bumrah. When their middle-order is in full flow, no score seems out of their reach.

WHEN: 20th April, 7:30 PM IST

WHERE: Chennai, India

TELECAST: Star Sports

LIVE STREAMING: Hotstar

DC Team news

DC gave debut to Smith dropping Rahane. The Australian was dismissed cheaply but will they push him back into the dug-out after just one failure? They might be tempted to since Nortje has re-joined. However, with the limitations of four overseas players, will DC risk weakening their batting in lieu of shoring up the bowling attack which has so far fared decently?

One change that seems logical is bringing in a spinner for the slow Chepauk track. Amit Mishra could replace left-arm pacer Lukman Meriwala.

Probable XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Steve Smith, Rishabh Pant (captain & wk), Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav, Chris Woakes, Lukman Meriwala/Amit Mishra, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan

MI Team news

They might now make any changes. However, dropping a pacer for a spinner seems tempting. But will Rohit go for it considering Hardik Pandya hasn’t bowled so far this season?

Probable XI: Rohit Sharma (captain), Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Adam Milne, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Head to head (last five matches)

#MI won by 5 wickets

#MI won by 9 runs

#MI won by 57 runs

#MI won by 5 wickets

#DC won by 37 runs

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here