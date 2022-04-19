DC vs PBKS Dream11 Team Prediction: Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today's IPL 2022 Match 32, April 20, 07:30 pm IST

DC vs PBKS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s IPL 2022 match 32 between Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings: Delhi Capitals will take on Punjab Kings on Wednesday in the 32nd match of IPL 2022. For Delhi Capitals, it has not been a good start to their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 campaign. The Rishabh Pant-led team have till now played five matches and managed to win just two games. Delhi are currently at 8th spot in the IPL standings. Similarly, things have not been much different for Punjab Kings. Punjab have won three out of their six matches in IPL 2022 till now and are placed at a seventh position on the points table.

In a situation like this, both Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings will look to gain advantage over each other to get the two crucial points.

In their last match, Delhi Capitals had to suffer a 16-run defeat against Royal Challengers Bangalore. On the other hand, Punjab Kings too lost their last match.

Shikhar Dhawan’s team managed to score 151 runs against Sunrisers Hyderabad but Kane Williamson-led side reached the target comfortably with seven balls remaining.

Ahead of the match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings, here is everything you need to know:

DC vs PBKS Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for the Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings match.

DC vs PBKS Live Streaming

The match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings will be available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

DC vs PBKS Match Details

The DC vs PBKS match will be played at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai on Wednesday, April 20, at 07:30 PM IST.

DC vs PBKS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Rishabh Pant

Vice-Captain: Liam Livingstone

Suggested Playing XI for DC vs PBKS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Rishabh Pant, Jonny Bairstow

Batsmen: David Warner, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Rovman Powell,

All-rounders: Liam Livingstone, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav

Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Kagiso Rabada

Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings Possible Starting XI:

Punjab Kings Predicted Starting Line-up: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal (c), Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wicketkeeper), M Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora , Arshdeep Singh

Delhi Capitals Predicted Starting Line-up: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (captain, wk), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mushtafizur Rahman

