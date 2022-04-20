CricketNext

Home »Cricket Home » News » IPL 2022, DC vs PBKS Covid Scare Live Updates:Tim Seifert Test Positive for Covid-19; Will Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings Get Cancelled/Rescheduled?

IPL 2022, DC vs PBKS Covid Scare Live Updates:Tim Seifert Test Positive for Covid-19; Will Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings Get Cancelled/Rescheduled?

Tata IPL 2022: DC vs PBKS, Live IPL Score, Get all the live cricket score updates and ball-by-ball commentary of The Delhi vs Punjab, Premier League 2022 match live

News18.com | April 20, 2022, 17:37 IST
DC vs PBKS IPL 2022 Live Score updates

DC vs PBKS IPL 2022 Live Score updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings match to be held at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

DC vs PBKS Preview 

Delhi Capitals will need to put the COVID scare in their camp behind when they take on a hot and cold Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League in Mumbai on Wednesday. Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh had to Read More

Apr 20, 2022 17:37 IST

Fresh Round of Testins happening for DC Players

The positive case emerged after a fresh round of testing conducted on Wednesday morning, according to a BCCI source as per PTI. “As far as we know, Tim Seifert of New Zealand has tested positive,” said a BCCI source. “We were tested in the morning and we will be tested again shortly. We continue to be isolated,” said a player on the condition of anonymity.

Apr 20, 2022 17:19 IST

DC vs PBKS Match Likely to go Ahead

An Indian Express report states that Seifert has tested positive for Covid-19 after a Rapid Antigen Test conducted on Wednesday afternoon and the rest of the players who are scheduled to play the PBKS game will be tested again.  The match is likely to go ahead match will be played with those players whose test reports return negative.

Australian all-rounder Marsh had to be hospitalised after testing positive for COVID last week, taking the total count to five cases in the Capitals’ camp. To ensure no other case goes undetected in the bio-bubble, the BCCI had decided move the game from Pune to Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Apr 20, 2022 17:18 IST

Tim Seifert 2nd Delhi Capitals' Player to Test Positive for Covid-19

After Mitchell Marsh, New Zealand wicket-keeper batsman Tim Seifert has become the 2nd Delhi Capitals player to test positive for Covid-19, hours before DC’s scheduled match against Punjab Kings later in the evening today

Apr 20, 2022 17:18 IST

DC vs PBKS IPL 2022 Live Score updates

Read more

All squad members, who returned negative tests on Tuesday, will need to clear another round of testing on Wednesday morning for the game to go on as scheduled.

All squad members, who returned negative tests on Tuesday, will need to clear another round of testing on Wednesday morning for the game to go on as scheduled.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Warner, Prithvi Shaw and skipper Pant headline a powerful DC line up against a Punjab unit that boasts of Shikhar Dhawan, in-form Liam Livingstone and Shahrukh Khan.

When will the IPL 2022 match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Delhi Capitals (DC) be played?

The 32nd IPL 2022 match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals will take place on April 20.

Where will the IPL 2022 match Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) be played?

The match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals will be played at the Brabourne Stadium, in Mumbai

What time will the IPL 2022 match Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) begin?

The match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals will begin at 07:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) match?

Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) match?

Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website

Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) Possible Staring XI:

Punjab Kings Predicted Starting XI: Mayank Agarwal (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wicketkeeper), M Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh

Delhi Capitals Predicted Starting XI: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (captain, wk), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mushtafizur Rahman

