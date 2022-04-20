IPL 2022, DC vs PBKS Covid Scare Live Updates:Tim Seifert Test Positive for Covid-19; Will Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings Get Cancelled/Rescheduled?

Read more

be hospitalised after testing positive for COVID, taking the total count to five cases in the Capitals’ camp. To ensure no other case goes undetected in the bio-bubble, the BCCI has decided move the game from Pune to Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

All squad members, who returned negative tests on Tuesday, will need to clear another round of testing on Wednesday morning for the game to go on as scheduled.

Warner, Prithvi Shaw and skipper Pant headline a powerful DC line up against a Punjab unit that boasts of Shikhar Dhawan, in-form Liam Livingstone and Shahrukh Khan.

When will the IPL 2022 match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Delhi Capitals (DC) be played? The 32nd IPL 2022 match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals will take place on April 20. Where will the IPL 2022 match Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) be played? The match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals will be played at the Brabourne Stadium, in Mumbai What time will the IPL 2022 match Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) begin? The match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals will begin at 07:30 pm IST. Which TV channels will broadcast the Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) match? Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India. How do I watch the live streaming of the Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) match? Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) Possible Staring XI: Punjab Kings Predicted Starting XI: Mayank Agarwal (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wicketkeeper), M Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh Delhi Capitals Predicted Starting XI: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (captain, wk), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mushtafizur Rahman

