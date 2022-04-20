IPL 2022, DC vs PBKS Covid Scare Live Updates:Tim Seifert Test Positive for Covid-19; Will Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings Get Cancelled/Rescheduled?

Live now
DC vs PBKS IPL 2022 Live Score updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings match to be held at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.
DC vs PBKS Preview
Delhi Capitals will need to put the COVID scare in their camp behind when they take on a hot and cold Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League in Mumbai on Wednesday. Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh had to Read More
The positive case emerged after a fresh round of testing conducted on Wednesday morning, according to a BCCI source as per PTI. “As far as we know, Tim Seifert of New Zealand has tested positive,” said a BCCI source. “We were tested in the morning and we will be tested again shortly. We continue to be isolated,” said a player on the condition of anonymity.
An Indian Express report states that Seifert has tested positive for Covid-19 after a Rapid Antigen Test conducted on Wednesday afternoon and the rest of the players who are scheduled to play the PBKS game will be tested again. The match is likely to go ahead match will be played with those players whose test reports return negative.
Australian all-rounder Marsh had to be hospitalised after testing positive for COVID last week, taking the total count to five cases in the Capitals’ camp. To ensure no other case goes undetected in the bio-bubble, the BCCI had decided move the game from Pune to Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.
After Mitchell Marsh, New Zealand wicket-keeper batsman Tim Seifert has become the 2nd Delhi Capitals player to test positive for Covid-19, hours before DC’s scheduled match against Punjab Kings later in the evening today
All squad members, who returned negative tests on Tuesday, will need to clear another round of testing on Wednesday morning for the game to go on as scheduled.
Warner, Prithvi Shaw and skipper Pant headline a powerful DC line up against a Punjab unit that boasts of Shikhar Dhawan, in-form Liam Livingstone and Shahrukh Khan.
