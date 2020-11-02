DC vs RCB Dream11 Predictions, IPL 2020, Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

DC vs RCB Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / DC vs RCB Dream11 Best Picks / DC vs RCB Dream11 Captain / DC vs RCB Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Delhi Capitals (DC) will face each other in an IPL 2020 match on November 2 at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The 55h match of IPL season 12 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals will start at 7:30 pm, IST. The match is a must-win situation for both the teams in order to secure second spot in the IPL 2020 points table. While both the teams will still make it to the playoffs, irrespective of today’s result, the losing team’s qualification with come with some conditions. While DC has lost four games consecutively, RCB has been on the defeating end in last three matches. Currently, RCB is holding the second spot with 14 points followed by Delhi, who also have secured the same points but have an inferior net run rate (NRR).

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

DC vs RCB IPL 2020, Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Live Streaming

All matches of IPL 2020 can be watched online on FanCode.

DC vs RCB IPL 2020, Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Live Score/Scorecard

LIVE SCORE

DC vs RCB IPL 2020, Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Match Details

November 2 – 07:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi

IPL 2020 ORANGE CAP | IPL 2020 PURPLE CAP

IPL 2020 DC vs RCB Dream11 team for Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

IPL 2020 DC vs RCB, Dream 11 predictions for Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Captain: Virat Kohli

IPL 2020 DC vs RCB, Dream 11 predictions for Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore vice-captain: Shikhar Dhawan

IPL 2020 DC vs RCB, Dream 11 predictions for Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant

IPL 2020 DC vs RCB, Dream 11 predictions for Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore batsmen: Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan

IPL 2020 DC vs RCB, Dream 11 predictions for Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore all-rounders: Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar

IPL 2020 DC vs RCB, Dream 11 predictions for Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore bowlers: Kagiso Rabada, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ishant Sharma

Probable playing XIs of both teams

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Marcus Stoinis, Rishabh Pant, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, R Ashwin, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Devdutt Padikkal, Josh Philippe, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Washington Sundar, Gurkeerat Singh, Chris Morris, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj