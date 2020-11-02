- Match 54 - 1 Nov, SunMatch Ended191/7(20.0) RR 9.55
KOL
RAJ131/9(20.0) RR 9.55
Kolkata beat Rajasthan by 60 runs
- Match 53 - 1 Nov, SunMatch Ended153/6(20.0) RR 7.65
PUN
CHE154/1(20.0) RR 7.65
Chennai beat Punjab by 9 wickets
- Match 55 - 2 Nov, MonUp Next
DC
RCB
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 56 - 3 Nov, TueUp Next
SRH
MI
19:30 IST - Rawalpindi
DC vs RCB Dream11 Predictions, IPL 2020, Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
DC vs RCB Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / DC vs RCB Dream11 Best Picks / DC vs RCB Dream11 Captain / DC vs RCB Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: November 2, 2020, 11:29 AM IST
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Delhi Capitals (DC) will face each other in an IPL 2020 match on November 2 at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The 55h match of IPL season 12 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals will start at 7:30 pm, IST. The match is a must-win situation for both the teams in order to secure second spot in the IPL 2020 points table. While both the teams will still make it to the playoffs, irrespective of today’s result, the losing team’s qualification with come with some conditions. While DC has lost four games consecutively, RCB has been on the defeating end in last three matches. Currently, RCB is holding the second spot with 14 points followed by Delhi, who also have secured the same points but have an inferior net run rate (NRR).
IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE
DC vs RCB IPL 2020, Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Live Streaming
All matches of IPL 2020 can be watched online on FanCode.
DC vs RCB IPL 2020, Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Live Score/Scorecard
DC vs RCB IPL 2020, Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Match Details
November 2 – 07:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi
IPL 2020 ORANGE CAP | IPL 2020 PURPLE CAP
IPL 2020 DC vs RCB Dream11 team for Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
IPL 2020 DC vs RCB, Dream 11 predictions for Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Captain: Virat Kohli
IPL 2020 DC vs RCB, Dream 11 predictions for Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore vice-captain: Shikhar Dhawan
IPL 2020 DC vs RCB, Dream 11 predictions for Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant
IPL 2020 DC vs RCB, Dream 11 predictions for Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore batsmen: Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan
IPL 2020 DC vs RCB, Dream 11 predictions for Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore all-rounders: Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar
IPL 2020 DC vs RCB, Dream 11 predictions for Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore bowlers: Kagiso Rabada, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ishant Sharma
IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Abu Dhabi, DC vs RCB Match Preview - A Playoff Berth At Stake
Probable playing XIs of both teams
Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Marcus Stoinis, Rishabh Pant, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, R Ashwin, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Devdutt Padikkal, Josh Philippe, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Washington Sundar, Gurkeerat Singh, Chris Morris, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj
Recent Matches
-
KOL vs RAJ, IPL, 2020, Match 5401 Nov, 2020 DubaiKolkata beat Rajasthan by 60 runs
-
PUN vs CHE, IPL, 2020, Match 5301 Nov, 2020 Abu DhabiChennai beat Punjab by 9 wickets
-
BLR vs HYD, IPL, 2020, Match 5231 Oct, 2020 SharjahHyderabad beat Bangalore by 5 wickets
-
DEL vs MUM, IPL, 2020, Match 5131 Oct, 2020 DubaiMumbai beat Delhi by 9 wickets
-
PUN vs RAJ, IPL, 2020, Match 5030 Oct, 2020 Abu DhabiRajasthan beat Punjab by 7 wickets
All Recent Matches