​DC vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction And Tips For IPL 2021: Check Captain, Vice-Captain Fantasy Hints And Full Players List For Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at Narendra Modi Stadium

DC vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction and suggestions for today’s IPL 2021 match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore: Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 22nd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

Both Delhi and Bangalore have four wins each from five games so far.

While Delhi won their last match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by one run in super over, Bangalore are coming into the game after losing to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 69 runs in their previous encounter.

Delhi are placed at the second spot in IPL table with eight points from five games. Bangalore are sitting at the third spot with four wins from their opening first games.

Check here DC vs RCB Dream11 Team Predictions and hints for IPL 2021. Also check the probable XI for Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, schedule of Delhi vs Bangalore, DC vs RCB live streaming details, Delhi Capitals full squad, Royal Challengers Bangalore full squad.

Ahead of the match between Delhi and Bangalore; here is everything you need to know:

DC vs RCB Telecast

Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD

DC vs RCB Live Streaming

The match between DC vs RCB is available to be streamed live on Disney + Hotstar.

DC vs RCB Match Details

The match will be played on Tuesday, April 27 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The game will start at 07:30 pm (IST).

DC vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Glenn Maxwell

Vice-Captain: Shikhar Dhawan

Suggested Playing XI for DC vs RCB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Rishabh Pant, AB de Villiers

Batsmen: Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Axar Patel, Marcus Stoinis

Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada, Mohd Siraj, Harshal Patel

DC vs RCB Probable XIs:

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steve Smith, Rishabh Pant (c&wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Lalit Yadav, Avesh Khan and Umesh Yadav

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, AB de Villiers (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Christian, Washington Sundar, Daniel Sams, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed and Yuzvendra Chahal

DC vs RCB Full Squads

RCB: Virat Kohli (captain), Devdutt Padikkal, Srikar Bharat, Pavan Deshpande, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Daniel Sams, Shahbaz Ahmed, Washington Sundar, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers (wk), Daniel Christian, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Sachin Baby

DC: Anrich Nortje, Vishnu Vinod, Manimaran Siddharth, Shams Mulani, Ripal Pate, Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant (wk/captain), Steven Smith, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Lalit Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Umesh Yadav, Chris Woakes, Aniruddha Joshi, Sam Billings, Lukman Meriwala, Tom Curran, Praveen Dubey

