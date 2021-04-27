​DC vs RCB Prediction IPL 2021: Playing XIs, Pitch Report, Head to Head, Full Squads And Weather Forecast for Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Match 22 at Narendra Modi Stadium

DC vs RCB IPL 2021 Playing XIs, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, Head to Head, Toss, Squads: Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 22nd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) on Tuesday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Coming into the match, Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals would be on high on confidence, having won their last match by one run in the super over against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

On the other hand, Virat Kohli-led RCB suffered their first defeat of the season – 69-run thrashing at the hands of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their previous game.

While Delhi Capitals are placed at the second spot in IPL table with eight points, RCB are sitting at the third spot with as many points – the difference between the two teams being the net run-rate.

The IPL 2021 DC vs RCB match is scheduled to start at 07:30 PM IST on April 27.

DC vs RCB Weather Forecast

The temperature will hover between 28-42 degrees Celsius. There are 10 per cent chances of precipitation. Humidity will be around 25 per cent.

DC vs RCB 2021, IPL Live Streaming Details

The match between Dehli and Bangalore will be televised on Star Sports Network. It can also be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

DC vs RCB Pitch Report

A decent pitch awaits Delhi and Bangalore in Ahmadabad. The Narendra Modi stadium has both red and black soil pitches, with the latter offering variable bounce. The match between DC and RCB would be a high scoring affair.

DC vs RCB Head-to-Head

Overall Head-to-Head: (26 matches – DC 10 | RCB 15 | NR 1)

Delhi and Bangalore have faced each other 26 times in the Indian Premier League, with DC taking 10 games while RCB have emerged victorious on 15 occasions.

Recent Head-to-Head: (Last 5 matches)

Delhi Capitals won by six wickets

Delhi Capitals won by 59 runs

DC won by 16 runs

DC won by four wickets

RCB won by five wickets

DC vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain:Glenn Maxwell

Vice-Captain: Shikhar Dhawan

Suggested Playing XI for DC vs RCB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Rishabh Pant, AB de Villiers

Batsmen: Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Axar Patel, Marcus Stoinis

Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada, Mohd Siraj, Harshal Patel

DC vs RCB Probable XIs:

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steve Smith, Rishabh Pant (c&wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Lalit Yadav, Avesh Khan and Umesh Yadav

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, AB de Villiers (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Christian, Washington Sundar, Daniel Sams, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed and Yuzvendra Chahal

DC vs RCB Full Squads

RCB: Virat Kohli (captain), Devdutt Padikkal, Washington Sundar, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers (wk), Daniel Christian, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Sachin Baby, Srikar Bharat, Pavan Deshpande, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Daniel Sams, Shahbaz Ahmed

DC: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant (wk/captain), Steven Smith, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Lalit Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Umesh Yadav, Chris Woakes, Aniruddha Joshi, Sam Billings, Lukman Meriwala, Tom Curran, Praveen Dubey, Anrich Nortje, Vishnu Vinod, Manimaran Siddharth, Shams Mulani, Ripal Patel

