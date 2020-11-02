DC vs RCB, IPL 2020, Match 55: Abu Dhabi Weather Forecast And Pitch Report For Delhi Capitals Versus Royal Challengers Bangalore

DC vs RCB, IPL 2020, Match 55: Abu Dhabi Weather Forecast and Pitch Report: Both the teams will put forward their best to secure the second position in the IPL 2020 points table to progress into playoffs.

Delhi Capitals versus Royal Challengers Bangalore Abu Dhabi Weather Forecast and Pitch Report

The 55th match of the IPL 2020 will be played between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Chargers at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi at 7.30 pm IST on Monday, November 2. Both the teams have lost consistency in their game in last few games.

In the penultimate league match, if RCB manages to score a win, they will qualify as No.2 team. However, even if they lose, they’ll still make it to the playoffs if they manage to have a better run-rate than KKR. The chances are similar for DC, who can secure No 2 position by winning tonight’s match. Losing will still push them to playoffs if they manage to secure better run-rate than KKR.

Delhi Chargers versus Royal Challengers Bangalore Abu Dhabi Weather Forecast

It will be a sunny day with clear skies in Abu Dhabi today with zero precipitation. The maximum temperature around the evening at 6pm is likely to be 30 degree Celsius, while the minimum is expected to be around 24 degrees. The forecast shows no chances of rain and humidity will be around 59%.

Delhi Chargers versus Royal Challengers Bangalore Abu Dhabi Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium has proven quite beneficial for the new-ball bowlers due to the slowed down pitch. In the initial stages of the tournament, Abu Dhabi’s pitch was an advantage for batsmen who scored plenty runs but that has changed now. In the evening matches, the weather gets cooler in the UAE and the dew is proving to be a major factor in the game. Keeping this crucial factor in mind, teams are opting to field first since dew makes batting much easier in the second half of the game. With phenomenal batsmen like Kohli, De Villiers, Dhawan, Pant and Stoinis, playing the game spectators can expect an interesting match this evening. Both RCB and DC are at the top positions in the table with the second and third position respectively.

Delhi Chargers versus Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2020 Live Streaming/Telecast Details

WHAT: Delhi Chargers versus Royal Challengers Bangalore

WHEN: November 2, at 7:30 pm

WHERE: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

TELECAST: Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD channels

LIVE STREAMING: Disney + Hotstar

LIVE SCORE UPDATES