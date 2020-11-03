- Match 55 - 2 Nov, MonMatch Ended152/7(20.0) RR 7.6
DC vs RCB, IPL 2020 Match 55 Predicted XIs: Playing XI for Indian Premier League 2020 Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2020 Match 55, Predicted XI: Both the teams have lost their respective previous outings and currently have equal number of points.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: November 3, 2020, 3:08 PM IST
Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2020 Match 55, Predicted XI l In the Monday evening match of Indian Premier League 2020, Delhi Capitals will be squaring off against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Till now, both the team have played 13 matches and have won seven matches each and have been on losing side of six of them. Currently, the two teams have 14 points each.
The 55th match of IPL 2020 between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore will commence from 7:30 PM on Monday November 2 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. In their latest match, Delhi Capitals faced Mumbai Indians and faced an embarrassing defeat by nine wickets. The highest run scorer for DC was Shreyas Iyer, who managed to score merely 25 runs from 29 runs, while MI’s highest run scorer nailed the game by scoring 72 runs from 47 bowls.
In their last outing, Royal Challengers Bangalore too met a similar fate. The team lost the outing to Chennai Super Kings by eight wickets. RCB’s highest run scorer managed to score 50 runs from 43 balls.
In the last match where Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore came face-to-face in the Indian Premier League 2020, the Iyer-led side successfully beat Bangalore by a good margin. In this match too, the Delhi side would be eyeing for the same result as in the previous match with RCB.
Delhi Capitals Possible Playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (C), Rishabh Pant (WK), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravi Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada
Royal Challengers Bangalore Possible Playing XI: Devdutt Padikkal, Josh Philippe, Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers (WK), Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini and Umesh Yadav
