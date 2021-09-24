DC vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction: Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs

In the 36th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals (DC) will face Sanju Samson’s Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Saturday, September 25, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Notably, the upcoming clash between the two sides will be the first double-header in the UAE leg of IPL 2021 and will be captained by wicketkeeper-batters.

Both Delhi and Rajasthan had a contrasting run in the India leg of IPL 2021, Rishabh Pant and team had a sensational run, winning six games in eight outings. While Samson’s unit were struggling to find their feet. They could only win three games.

However, both sides started their UAE leg on a winning note and will be keen to keep that momentum going in this match too. DC eased past Sunrisers Hyderabad with an eight-wicket victory, while RR won the last-over nail-bitter by 2 runs against Punjab Kings (PBKS).

Delhi Capitals are currently at the top of the IPL 2021 points table with seven wins in nine matches. They need to win one more game to qualify for the playoffs. While Rajasthan Royals are at the fifth position in the standings with four wins from eight matches. However, they need to win most of the remaining fixtures to make it to the top four.

Ahead of the match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals; here is everything you need to know:

DC vs RR Probable XIs:

Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (C, WK), Shimron Hetmyer, Sam Billings or Steve Smith, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Anrich Nortje

Rajasthan Royals: Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (C,WK), Liam Livingstone, Manipal Lomror, Riyan Parag, Chris Morris, Rahul Tewatia, Kartik Tyagi, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman

