DC vs RR Head to Head record in IPL 2021: All You Need to Know

The table-toppers Delhi Capitals will meet Rajasthan Royals in the 36th match of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The IPL 2021 Delhi Capitals game will be hosted at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 25, Saturday, at 03:30 pm IST. Delhi Capitals will be high on confidence as they kickstarted their campaign in the UAE by thrashing Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets. Kagiso Rabada was the pick of the bowler for DC while Shreyas Iyer played a crucial knock of 47 runs. Rajasthan, on the other hand, are coming after clinching a nail-biting thriller against Punjab Kings. They won the match by two runs and it will act as a major booster for the Royals as they will look forward to winning the Saturday contest too.

Coming to the head-to-head records for Delhi and Rajasthan, the two teams have played a total of 23 matches against each other. RR have emerged victorious on 12 occasions.

In addition, Rajasthan Royals defeated Delhi Capitals in their last game this season. Even, this was a last-over thriller. RR won by three runs. Jaydev Unadkat was the hero for the Royals with his impressive three-wicket haul.

DC vs RR telecast and live-streaming

The high-octane clash between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals will be telecasted on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD channels in India. Also, the fans can watch the match online on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

DC vs RR Probable XIs:

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Marcus Stoinis, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (c & wk), Liam Livingstone, Mahipal Lomror, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya, Kartik Tyagi, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Evin Lewis

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here