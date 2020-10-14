DC vs RR IPL 2020 Match Day Live Updates: Injury Concerns for Delhi Ahead of Rajasthan Clash

T20 CARNIVAL

  • 11:26 (IST)

    Hello and welcome to yet another day in the IPL 2020. Tonight Rajasthan Royals will be up against mighty Delhi Capitals, who are on the second spot in the points table. But the problems are mounting for them midway through the season as Ishant Sharma and Rishabh Pant are injured. The latter might return to play in a few matches but won't be available against RR.

13:03 (IST)

He has been the prime finisher for the Capitals taking that role from the more reputed Rishabh Pant who after a slow start is just about getting his act together in the competition. Coming in to bat at 86 for 4 (after 14 overs) at the fall of Pant’s wicket against Kings XI Punjab in DC’s opening fixture in Dubai, Stoinis blasted 53 off just 21 deliveries smashing 7 fours and 3 sixes, to take his team to a par score of 157 for 8. While all the other DC batsmen struggled to up the ante and scored at a collective strike rate of 94.06, Stoinis was in a different zone and struck at rate of 252.38!

12:50 (IST)

Australian Marcus Stoinis has produced one sensational all-round performance and another smashing one with the bat – both significant and leading to victory for Delhi Capitals helping them top the points table one-third into the tournament.

12:32 (IST)

Who would come out trumps today -- KG or Archer?

12:28 (IST)

2. Prithvi Shaw (DC) vs Jofra Archer (RR)

Jofra Archer is RR’s trump card with the ball and one of the fiercest fast bowlers in world cricket. He is the leading wicket-taker for RR in the tournament and also their most restrictive with an economy rate of 6.82.

Prithvi Shaw has already produced three significant performances with the bat in IPL 2020, all resulting in a win for the Capitals. He has provided the impetus at the start as his strike rate of 150.74 indicates.

12:28 (IST)

We look at the potential key match-ups in the match. 

1. Kagiso Rabada (DC) vs Sanju Samson (RR)

This battle, in the power-play, could decide the outcome of the match, one of the most talented fast bowlers in the world against one of India’s most talented batsmen!

Kagiso Rabada has already picked 48 wickets in 25 IPL matches. His bowling average of 16.02 and strike rate of 12 are both the best in the history of the IPL! The South African speedster is the leading wicket-taker of IPL 2020 with 17 wickets from 7 matches.

Samson displayed his batting prowess with two great knocks in RR’s initial two matches in Sharjah but has failed miserably thereafter. He would be desperate to make amends in the business end of the tournament.

12:04 (IST)

Speaking to ANI, sources in the know of developments said that a request has been sent to IPL GC for a replacement for Ishant. "Yes, we have sent in a request to the organisers for a replacement for Ishant," the source said. Delhi had earlier lost Amit Mishra to a finger injury.

11:56 (IST)

With the lack of power hitters in the middle order, Delhi managed only 162 for 4 in their 20 overs with Shikhar Dhawan making a relatively slow half-century (69 off 52). MI ended up winning by five wickets. Earlier, Delhi Capitals had written to the Indian Premier League Governing Council, asking for a player replacement for Ishant Sharma. The India pacer has so far played just one game for the franchise against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 13th edition of the IPL.

11:40 (IST)

Pant suffered the injury during Delhi Capitals' win over Rajasthan Royals in Sharjah on October 9. He missed DC's next match, against Mumbai Indians on Sunday. After the game, DC captain Shreyas Iyer said the team doctor had advised at least one week's rest for Pant. In Pant's absence, Delhi had to rejig their team combination bringing in Alex Carey as the wicketkeeper and thus dropping Shimron Hetmyer. Ajinkya Rahane batted at No. 3 with a batting slot opening up.

11:33 (IST)

Delhi Capitals wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant has suffered a Grade 1 hamstring tear and is likely to miss more than a couple of matches, according to a report in ANI. "He has a Grade 1 tear and it is not just a hamstring pull as was believed to be. He is under observation and we hope he gets fit quickly," ANI quoted a DC quote as saying.

11:26 (IST)

Hello and welcome to yet another day in the IPL 2020. Tonight Rajasthan Royals will be up against mighty Delhi Capitals, who are on the second spot in the points table. But the problems are mounting for them midway through the season as Ishant Sharma and Rishabh Pant are injured. The latter might return to play in a few matches but won't be available against RR.

PREVIEW: Rajasthan Royals (RR) will try and avenge the defeat they suffered at the hands of Delhi Capitals (DC) on October 9 when they meet here on Wednesday. The Steve Smith-led RR are placed at the sixth place in the standings, and would hope for a spirited show in order to keep their play-offs hopes alive. On Wednesday, RR have a bright chance of settling scores against the Shreyas Iyer-led DC as they have their most lethal weapon, Ben Stokes, back in the side.

The England all-rounder, who opened the innings against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), would be hungry to deliver after a below-par show on Sunday, which was also his first game of the season. It will be interesting to see if the RR think-tank once again asks Stokes to open the innings or send him to bat in the middle-order as his side lacks a genuine finisher or power-hitter there. While RR have Sanju Samson and skipper Smith at the top, they would be much relieved after Rahul Tewatia and Riyan Parag's gritty show against SRH as the duo snatched a win from the jaws of defeat. Both need to keep the good show going, and with Stokes in the ranks, RR certainly boast a solid middle-order.

In bowling, if fast bowler Jofra Archer is well-supported by Stokes, things would be quite difficult for any opposition as the duo is capable of troubling even the best batters in business. On the other hand, DC are placed second in the points table but they do have worries. After losing the services of Amit Mishra and Ishant Sharma for the rest of the IPL, DC will have to hit the field also without Rishabh Pant, who has been sidelined for a week due to hamstring injury.

Pant's absence was visible against Mumbai Indians (MI) as DC failed to post a total they deserved and ultimately were on the receiving end. However, Shikhar Dhawan is back in form which will be a major relief for DC. The left-hander played a crucial unbeaten 69-run knock against MI and the team management will expect nothing but consistency from him. Prithvi Shaw and Iyer are also in good form and the team also has explosive hitters like Marcus Stoinis and Shimron Hetmyer in their middle-order. DC's bowling has been exceptional so far. South African pacer Kagiso Rabada will as usual be their go-to man along with compatriot Anrich Nortje while they have the services of experienced Ravichandran Ashwin besides Axar Patel.

