DC vs RR Live Streaming, IPL 2021 Match 36: When and Where to Watch Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals Live Streaming Online

Table-toppers Delhi Capitals will be eager to consolidate their spot when they lock horns with a resurgent Rajasthan Royals in match 36 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. Both sides started the second phase with a win, albeit in contrasting fashions. The Delhi franchise defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by handing them an eight-wicket thrashing on Wednesday. Whereas the Rajasthan Royals will take a lot of confidence after snatching a two-run victory against the Punjab Kings (PBKS).

With the win, the former champions have reduced the gap on the playoff spots. Sanju Samson’s team is currently placed fifth in the standings and a win against Delhi on Saturday will take them to the fourth. For Rajasthan, top contributors like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mahipal Lomror and Kartik Tyagi will be under the spotlight.

However, they will face a stern contest in Delhi’s Shikhar Dhawan, who is also the tournament’s leading run-scorer this season (422 runs), Shreyas Iyer and Prithvi Shaw. The team also boast of a strong middle-order comprising, skipper Rishabh Pant, former Australian captain Steve Smith and Shimron Hetmyer among others. Their bowling also has been impressive as pacers Avesh Khan, Protean’s Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje have provided decent pace attack. Come Saturday, last year’s runners-up will look to keep the winning momentum going and bag two more points.

With both sides in top form, their upcoming match will make for a great contest to kickstart an IPL 2021 double-header on Saturday.

Ahead of today’s IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals; here is everything you need to know:

When will the IPL match between Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals start?

The match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals will be played on Saturday, September 25 at 03:30 pm IST.

Where will the match between Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals be played?

The match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Where to watch the IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals?

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s IPL match between Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals match?

The live stream of today’s IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals is available on Disney + Hotstar.

Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals Probable Line-up:

Delhi Capitals Predicted Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (C, WK), Shimron Hetmyer, Sam Billings or Steve Smith, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Anrich Nortje

Rajasthan Royals Predicted Playing XI: Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (C,WK), Liam Livingstone, Manipal Lomror, Riyan Parag, Chris Morris, Rahul Tewatia, Kartik Tyagi, Chetan Sakariya and Mustafizur Rahman

