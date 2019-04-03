IPL 2019 | Capitals Seek Answer to Finishing Woes Against Sunrisers

Loading...
The Sunrisers have been explosive with the willow lead by the returning David Warner, who has been unstoppable so far. The Aussie opener, who missed out on IPL last year due to ball-tampering ban, is the leading run-scorer and the Orange Cap holder by a long way this season with 254 runs in three games with at least a fifty in every games.
One doesn’t have to look far for the reason of Sunrisers’ success this season with the second-highest run-scorer being Warner’s opening part Jonny Bairstow, who has 198 runs in these three games. The success of Warner-Bairstow pair means that the Sunrisers middle-order has not been tested much so far.
But as compared to the Capitals it does have depth with the addition of all-rounder Vijay Shanker, who was ironically traded from Delhi this season for opener Shikhar Dhawan. The Capitals lower middle-order didn’t inspire much confidence after they failed to chase down 23 runs in 21 balls on Monday night.
The Kotla track, which has been slow and low so far this season, will not make the task easy for the Capitals batsmen. It will take a knock like Prithvi Shaw played against Kolkata Knight Riders last weekend to tackle the tough conditions.
Sunrisers have very efficient slow bowlers in the Afghanistan duo of Rashid Khan and Mohammed Nabi in addition to Jharkhand left-arm Shahbaz Nadeem, who knows Kotla fairly well after a few seasons with the Delhi franchise.
Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer will need to make sure that his batsmen stay there till the very end to finish off a game, especially against quality opposition like the Sunrisers.
Players to watch out for:
Prithvi Shaw: The Capitals opener would have become one of the youngest IPL centurions on Saturday night but was unlucky to miss out on one. After a duck in the previous game in Mohali, Shaw will be looking to cash in at the Kotla especially at the beginning of the innings when the ball is still new and it’s easier to bat on the sluggish track.
David Warner: The Australian appears to be on a mission in IPL-12. Showing no signs of rustiness so far, Warner has been destructive against every team so far. Warner is also familiar with the Kotla after spending a few seasons in the past with the Delhi franchise and will be the biggest threat for the Capitals on Thursday night.
Team News/Availability:
DC: Skipper Shreyas Iyer opted to go for the extra paceman in Mohali but may bring back Amit Mishra or Axar Patel to complement Nepal leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane with the conditions here ideal for the slower bowlers.
SRH: Since losing their opening games, the Sunrisers have settled into a groove. Skipper Kane Williamson will not be keen on tinkering apart from adding left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem to bolster the spin-bowling department.
Possible Playing XI:
DC: Shreyas Iyer (capt), Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Hanuma Vihari, Colin Ingram, Chris Morris, Axar Patel/Amit Mishra, Rishabh Pant, Sandeep Lamichhane, Harshal Patel/ Ishant Sharma and Kagiso Rabada
SRH: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Kane Williamson (capt), Vijay Shankar, Yusuf Pathan, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma/ Shahbaz Nadeem and Siddarth Kaul
Teams (from):
Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Shakib Al Hasan, Vijay Shankar, Yusuf Pathan, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Kane Williamson, Martin Guptill, Ricky Bhui, Shreevats Goswami, Wriddhiman Saha, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mohammad Nabi, Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Billy Stanlake.
Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (capt), Colin Munro, Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Hanuma Vihari, Colin Ingram, Manjot Kalra, Chris Morris, Sherfane Rutherford, Keemo Paul, Axar Patel, Jalaj Saxena, Rahul Tewatia, Rishabh Pant, Ankush Bains, Sandeep Lamichhane, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Trent Boult, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Nathu Singh and Bandaru Ayyappa.
First Published: April 3, 2019, 8:13 PM IST