DC vs SRH Dream11 Predictions, IPL 2020 Qualifier 2, Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

After defeating No. 4 placed Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Eliminator Round of IPL 2020, Sunrisers Hyderabad will now proceed towards the Qualifier 2, where they will face the loser of Qualifier 1, Delhi Capitals. Though Delhi Capitals have a better number and NRR than SRH, all that matters on the match day is the performance by both the teams.

The IPL 2020 Qualifier 2 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals outing will be played at the Abu Dhabi Cricket Stadium in UAE at 7.30pm IST on Sunday, November 8. The winning team in the IPL 2020 Qualifier 2 will inch closer towards the IPL 2020 finals, facing defending champions Mumbai Indians.

Needless to say, both the teams have few good players, who can turn out to be match-changing factors on Sunday.

DC vs SRH IPL 2020 Qualifier 2, Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Live Streaming

All matches of Indian Premier League IPL 2020 can be watched on Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD channels and online live stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

DC vs SRH IPL 2020 Qualifier 2, Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Live Score / Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE (https://www.news18.com/cricketnext/cricket-live-scorecard/)

DC vs SRH IPL 2020 Qualifier 2, Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Match Details

November 8 – 07:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Abu Dhabi Stadium

IPL 2020 Qualifier 2 DC vs SRH Dream11 team for Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

IPL 2020 Qualifier 2 DC vs SRH Dream11 team for Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad captain: Kane Williamson

IPL 2020 Qualifier 2 DC vs SRH Dream11 team for Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad vice-captain: AB de Villiers

IPL 2020 Qualifier 2 DC vs SRH Dream11 team for Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad wicketkeeper: Wriddhiman Saha

IPL 2020 Qualifier 2 DC vs SRH Dream11 team for Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad batsmen: David Warner, Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer

IPL 2020 Qualifier 2 DC vs SRH Dream11 team for Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounders: Jason Holder

IPL 2020 Qualifier 2 DC vs SRH Dream11 team for Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad bowlers: Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

DC vs SRH IPL 2020 Qualifier 2, Delhi Capitals playing 11 against Sunrisers Hyderabad: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Marcus Stoinis, Daniel Sams, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

DC vs SRH IPL 2020 Qualifier 2, Sunrisers Hyderabad playing 11 against Delhi Capitals: David Warner (C), Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan

