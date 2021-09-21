DC vs SRH Dream11 Prediction And Tips For Today: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For IPL 2021 Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, September 22, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, 7:30 PM IST

DC vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s IPL 2021 Match 33 between Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: In the 33rd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals (DC) will cross swords with Kane Williamson’s Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Wednesday, September 22, at the Dubai International Stadium. On Wednesday, while the SRH team will hope for a change in fortune, the Delhi Capitals team will aim to continue their brilliant run in the second leg of the cash-rich league.

Both Delhi and Hyderabad had a contrasting run in the India leg of IPL 2021. While Delhi are placed in the top two with six wins from eight games, the Hyderabad team is languishing at the bottom of the table with just one victory from their opening seven encounters.

On top of their torrid run in IPL, SRH will go into the second leg without their star Jonny Bairstow, who has withdrawn his name from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) games. In place of Bairstow, his fellow countryman Jason Roy is expected to open their innings.

Ahead of the match between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad; here is everything you need to know:

DC vs SRH Telecast

The Star Sports Networks has the broadcasting rights for today’s Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad match in India.

DC vs SRH Live Streaming

The match between DC vs SRH is available to be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV as well.

DC vs SRH Match Details

The DC vs SRH match of the IPL 2021 will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Wednesday, September 22, at 7:30 PM IST.

DC vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Jason Roy

Vice-captain: Rashid Khan

Suggested Playing XI for DC vs SRH Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant

Batsmen: Jason Roy, Kane Williamson, Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan

All-rounders: Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel

Bowlers: Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan

DC vs SRH Probable XIs

Delhi Capitals Predicted Playing XI: Rishabh Pant Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan/Umesh Yadav, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

Sunrisers Hyderabad Predicted Playing XI: David Warner, Jason Roy, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Kedar Yadav/Abdul Samad, Vijay Shankar, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma

