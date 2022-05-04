DC vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction: Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Tomorrow's IPL 2022 DC vs SRH match, May 5, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, 7:30 pm IST

DC vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s IPL 2022 match 50 between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad: Delhi Capitals aim to find the winning momentum as they are set to take on Sunrisers Hyderabad tomorrow in IPL. The match is scheduled to be played at the Brabourne Stadium, in Mumbai.

In their last IPL match, Delhi had to suffer a six-run defeat against Lucknow Super Giants, in a thrilling contest. Batting first, Lucknow had posted a formidable total of 195 runs losing three wickets in 20 overs. In reply, Delhi could manage to reach a total of 189/7 in 20 overs.

Lucknow pacer Mohsin Khan scalped four wickets in the match to earn a vital win for his side.

On the other hand, after overcoming a poor start to IPL 2022, it was believed that Hyderabad have found the correct combination as they won five games on the trot. But their winning streak was halted by league leaders Gujarat Titans on April 27 as Kane Williamson’s men suffered a five-wicket defeat. In the next match, Hyderabad once again went down as they endured a 13-run defeat against Chennai Super Kings.

Ahead of the match between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad; here is everything you need to know:

DC vs SRH Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match.

DC vs SRH Live Streaming

The match between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

DC vs SRH Match Details

The DC vs SRH match will be played at the Brabourne Stadium, in Mumbai on Thursday, May 5, at 7:30 PM IST.

DC vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: David Warner

Vice-Captain: Kuldeep Yadav

Suggested Playing XI for DC vs SRH Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Rishabh Pant, Nicholas Pooran

Batsmen: David Warner, Kane Williamson, Rovman Powell

All-rounders: Axar Patel, Aiden Markram, Lalit Yadav

Bowlers: T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Kuldeep Yadav

Delhi Capitals (DC) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Possible Starting XI:

Delhi Capitals Predicted Starting Line-up: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (captain and wicketkeeper), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Mushtafizur Rahman

Sunrisers Hyderabad Predicted Starting Line-up: Kane Williamson (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wicketkeeper), Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik

