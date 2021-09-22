DC vs SRH Head to Head Record, IPL 2021: All You Need to Know

The 14th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 will see Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals (DC) cross swords with Kane Williamson’s Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Wednesday, September 22. The 33rd match of the IPL 2021 will be hosted at the Dubai International Stadium and starts at 07:30 PM IST.

A winning start to this second phase of IPL 2021 is something SRH will be eyeing keenly. The former champions failed to get going in the first phase of the tournament as they managed just one win from seven games of the league. The Orange army is currently placed at the bottom of the points table with two points to their name.

On the other hand, DC occupy the second spot on the points table after doing well in the India leg. Bolstered by Shreyas Iyer’s return, last edition’s runners-up Delhi Capitals will look to maintain the form they showed in the first half of the season when they resume their IPL campaign against a struggling Sunrisers Hyderabad.

In the 19 head-to-head meetings between the two teams, SRH have the upper hand with 11 wins;DC arewith eight wins. Even in the UAE venues, the Orange army have emerged victorious in three of the four matches played here. The last encounter between two teams was a last-ball thriller that DC won in the Super over by two wickets.

DC vs SRH telecast and live streaming

All the matches of the second phase of IPL 2021 will be telecasted on Star Sports Networks - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, and Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD channels in India. Fans can also enjoy live streaming on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV digital platforms.

DC vs SRH Probable XIs:

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (C, WK), Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan/Umesh Yadav, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner, Jason Roy, Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Kane Williamson (C), Manish Pandey, Kedar Yadav or Abdul Samad, Vijay Shankar, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here