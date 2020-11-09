DC vs SRH Qualifier 2 IPL 2020: Overjoyed Delhi Capitals Fans Come Up With Hilarious Memes to Celebrate Team's First-ever Finals Appearance in IPL
Under Shreyas Iyer, Delhi Capitals now have managed back-to-back playoff appearances, this time going one step ahead and making the finals.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: November 9, 2020, 8:53 AM IST
The Delhi franchise has for a long time been the under-performers in IPL despite almost always having a strong squad on paper. Their success in the first two seasons under Virender Sehwag was never replicated in the subsequent years and despite a change in colours, the logo, and the name, Delhi Daredevils- and initially Capitals, always faltered. That is until IPL 2020. With a win over Sunrisers Hyderabad Delhi Capitals have made to an IPL final for the first time, thus taking away that one unwanted record. DC though still hold the record for the most wooden spoon performances in IPL, but under Shreyas Iyer, Delhi now have managed back-to-back playoff appearances, this time going one step ahead and making the finals.
IPL 2020 ORANGE CAP | IPL 2020 PURPLE CAP
For Delhi fans, one of the most passionate among the strong fan armies of other teams, their team's performance is sort of bragging rights after years of disappointment and they ensured their celebration was heard and seen very clearly on social media. Here's what the fans came up with after DC bested RH in Qualifier 2 yesterday at Abu Dhabi.
All-Round Marcus Stoinis, Shikhar Dhawan Lead Delhi Capitals to Maiden IPL Final
Delhi Capitals be like : pic.twitter.com/zYlMRboc2G
— overthinker (@Pratham80885986) November 8, 2020
#MarcusStoinis to the rest of the #DelhiCapitals squad. pic.twitter.com/ZoTEQ4jCvz
— Haris Bin Akram (@HarisBinAkram7) November 9, 2020
Congratulations #DelhiCapitals on reaching the finals. The only active IPL team to have not ever played a final makes it to the final. 2020... Aur bahut kuch dikhayega.#DCvSRH pic.twitter.com/M80Mth8B8J
— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) November 8, 2020
The man, the myth, the legend 🎉🎂 #DelhiCapitals pic.twitter.com/MqMjAuxsIe
— Loki (@loki_bhatt) November 8, 2020
#DCvSRH@DelhiCapitals to others. pic.twitter.com/BYLgpXSAEh
— Free meme templates for you.(बेरोजगार मिमर) (@Alex07707876) November 8, 2020
After stunning performance by Batsman's ...
Delhi Capitals be like :- pic.twitter.com/gldqMTokG0
— Sudhir Maurya (@_sharif_ladka_) November 8, 2020
Delhi Capitals on Tuesday- pic.twitter.com/SCyTmrx3P3
— Lo Celso Stan acct. (@dhruvfucknows) November 8, 2020
Delhi Capitals first time in the finals...💙#DCvSRH #DelhiCapitals
DC fans rn: pic.twitter.com/AvT7VYt4xL
— Sujal Kumar 🇮🇳 (@SujalKumar31) November 8, 2020
Chiru counting Delhi capitals fanbase : pic.twitter.com/nvVF3tzLGc
— R R (@RacchaRidhvik) November 8, 2020
Kohli watching Shreyas's performance as captain.#DCvSRH #DelhiCapitals pic.twitter.com/W6FsOhz2kA
— Ujjwal Keshri (@Ujjwal_Keshri7) November 8, 2020
Every #DelhiCapitals fan rn:- pic.twitter.com/G7aAFx7Wkv
— Prashant Kotnala (@KotnalaPrashant) November 8, 2020
William Out.#DelhiCapitals fans rn:pic.twitter.com/XF182CHwIx
— Vamsi (@nameisvamsi) November 8, 2020
Come on boys we can bring it 🏆@DelhiCapitals #DelhiCapitals pic.twitter.com/43lyvAM7mU
— SaiKiran😎🔥 (@Saikiran2723) November 8, 2020
DC 💙 first time in the finals pic.twitter.com/EDixqEeXh3
— Ť Í Š 🌞 (@Tishycs) November 8, 2020
#SRHvsDC #IPL2020 #DelhiCapitals
Pic 1: when Stoinis was in RCB
Pic 2: Stoinis in DC pic.twitter.com/7JwYH4WujU
— Jaise_Taise (@Jaise_Taise) November 8, 2020
Summary ! #DCvsSRH pic.twitter.com/iBRhnunua4
— IPL Memes : (@IPLmemesonly) November 8, 2020
Delhi capitals enteing to final be like : #DCvSRH pic.twitter.com/Pt4Ue4RC4F
— Aditya Paritosh⏺️💯💯%FB🚩🚩🇮🇳🇮🇳🚩🚩 (@AdityaParitosh3) November 8, 2020
Overjoyed Delhi Capitals Fans Come Up With Hilarious Memes to Celebrate Team's First-ever Finals Appearance in IPL
Recent Matches
-
DEL vs HYD, IPL, 2020, Qualifier 208 Nov, 2020 Abu DhabiDelhi beat Hyderabad by 17 runs
-
BLR vs HYD, IPL, 2020, Eliminator06 Nov, 2020 Abu DhabiHyderabad beat Bangalore by 6 wickets
-
MUM vs DEL, IPL, 2020, Qualifier 105 Nov, 2020 DubaiMumbai beat Delhi by 57 runs
-
MUM vs HYD, IPL, 2020, Match 5603 Nov, 2020 SharjahHyderabad beat Mumbai by 10 wickets
-
BLR vs DEL, IPL, 2020, Match 5502 Nov, 2020 Abu DhabiDelhi beat Bangalore by 6 wickets
All Recent Matches