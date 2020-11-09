DC vs SRH Qualifier 2 IPL 2020: Overjoyed Delhi Capitals Fans Come Up With Hilarious Memes to Celebrate Team's First-ever Finals Appearance in IPL

Under Shreyas Iyer, Delhi Capitals now have managed back-to-back playoff appearances, this time going one step ahead and making the finals.

The Delhi franchise has for a long time been the under-performers in IPL despite almost always having a strong squad on paper. Their success in the first two seasons under Virender Sehwag was never replicated in the subsequent years and despite a change in colours, the logo, and the name, Delhi Daredevils- and initially Capitals, always faltered. That is until IPL 2020. With a win over Sunrisers Hyderabad Delhi Capitals have made to an IPL final for the first time, thus taking away that one unwanted record. DC though still hold the record for the most wooden spoon performances in IPL, but under Shreyas Iyer, Delhi now have managed back-to-back playoff appearances, this time going one step ahead and making the finals.

For Delhi fans, one of the most passionate among the strong fan armies of other teams, their team's performance is sort of bragging rights after years of disappointment and they ensured their celebration was heard and seen very clearly on social media. Here's what the fans came up with after DC bested RH in Qualifier 2 yesterday at Abu Dhabi.

All-Round Marcus Stoinis, Shikhar Dhawan Lead Delhi Capitals to Maiden IPL Final

Delhi Capitals be like :

Congratulations #DelhiCapitals on reaching the finals. The only active IPL team to have not ever played a final makes it to the final. 2020... Aur bahut kuch dikhayega.#DCvSRH — Virender Sehwag

After stunning performance by Batsman's ... Delhi Capitals be like :-

Delhi Capitals on Tuesday-

Chiru counting Delhi capitals fanbase :

Delhi capitals enteing to final be like : #DCvSRH

