Live Cricket Score, DC vs SRH, IPL 2022: Sunrisers Hyderabad Strike Early; Bhuvneshwar Removes Mandeep for a Duck

DC vs SRH, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to bowl first against Delhi Capitals in Mumbai. SRH have made three changes to the side; Kartik Tyagi, Shreyas Gopal and Sean Abbott are set to make debuts while Natarajan and Sundar miss out. DC, on the other hand, have made 4 changes to their line-up; Prithvi Shaw, Axar Patel, Mustafizur Rahman and Chetan Sakariya have Read More
Bhuvneshwar provides the opening breakthrough right in the first over. Perfectly set dismissal. Good length ball, outside off, Mandeep looks to poke and ends up edging it to Nicholas Pooran. A wicket maiden to start with, DC: 0/1 after 1 over.
Mandeep Singh and David Warner are out to bat. Bhuvneshwar Kumar opens SRH bowling attack.
“This is such a beautiful stadium, it’s pretty and it has got history. The outfield resembles a carpet, the batters will love playing here, Kuldeep has some success over here because he has slowed down the pace. Chances of dew means the captain winning the toss will opt to field first,” reckons Kevin Pietersen on Star Sports network.
“We’re happy to bat first, nothing much changes for us – we have 4 changes. Shaw, Axar, Mustafizur and Sakariya aren’t playing. Nortje, Mandeep, Ripal Patel and Khaleel are in – some are forced changes due to injuries particularly Axar Patel, and few are because of the wicket. There is nothing much to talk (about losses), you can only learn from your mistakes and keep improving,” said DC skipper Rishabh Pant at toss.
“We will bowl first, dew could be coming later on, something early in the surface and we’ll look to exploit it. We’ve taken positives from the losses and moved on, looking to come back well today. Three changes for us. They’re excited to get an opportunity, and have worked hard at the nets. There is a lot to play for in every game and every team, looking to make those small improvements,” said Kane Williamson after winning the toss.
David Warner, Mandeep Singh, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Ripal Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje
Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shashank Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sean Abbott, Kartik Tyagi, Umran Malik
Sunrisers Hyderabad have won the toss and opted to bowl first against Delhi Capitals
Rahul Tripathi hasn’t expressed himself completely in the last few innings. He bagged a golden duck against CSK and prior to that, he managed the scores of 16 (vs GT), 7*(vs RCB) and 34 (vs PBKS). His return to form will be a major boost for the Sunrisers tonight.
SRH pace sensation Umran Malik has been making headlines with everyone. He was a bit unlucky against CSK as he returned wicketless. However, he would like to have a fresh start against DC. The Jammu speedster has picked up 15 wickets from nine matches, including a five-for against GT
DC captain Rishabh Pant is yet to score a fifty this season. He is averaging 33.43 and has gathered 234 runs from the eight innings he has played.
Lost to CSK by 13 runs
Lost to GT by 5 wickets
Won by 36 runs against RCB
Won by 7 wickets against PBKS
Won by 7 wickets against KKR
Delhi Capitals in last five matches:
Lost to LSG by 6 runs
Won by 4 wickets against KKR
Lost to RR by 15 runs
Won by 9 wickets against PBKS
Lost to RCB by 16 runs
“We could get that upper hand if we beat Sunrisers. We then go into the top four, but obviously, we need RCB to start losing as well. It’s quite a congested table, but exciting for the rest of the tournament,” said David Warner
Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Sean Abbott, Ravikumar Samarth, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Glenn Phillips, Vishnu Vinod, Priyam Garg, Kartik Tyagi, Romario Shepherd, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Samad, Saurabh Dubey
Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya, Mandeep Singh, Srikar Bharat, Sarfaraz Khan, Tim Seifert, Lungi Ngidi, Ashwin Hebbar, Praveen Dubey, Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal
Hello and welcome to the live blog of IPL 2022 match no. 50 between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad at Mumbai’s Brabourne Stadium. It’s a must-win contest for both sides as they would like to strengthen their case for playoff selection. If SRH win, and with a better NRR, they can jump up to the 3rd spot. And if DC cross the finish line, they could take the fifth position along with keeping their chances pretty alive.
Ahead of the all important encounter between Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad; here is all you need to know:
What date IPL 2022 match between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will be played?
The 50th IPL 2022 match between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take place on May 5, Thursday.
Where will the IPL 2022 match Delhi Capitals (DC) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) be played?
The match between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.
What time will the IPL 2022 match Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) begin?
The match between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will begin at 7:30 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) match?
Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of the Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) match?
Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.
