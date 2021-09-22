DC vs SRH Live Streaming, IPL 2021 Match 33: When and Where to Watch Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Online and on TV in India

Delhi Capitals (DC) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) finished at the opposite ends of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 standings when the tournament was halted earlier this year in May. And, on Wednesday, when Delhi and Hyderabad will resume their campaign; while DC will look to continue their good work, SRH will hope for a change in fortune.

In the India leg, everything was going in DC’s favour, their openers – Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw – dominated the powerplay, middle-order made an impact and their bowlers shone through. Now that, the tournament has moved to another country, it would be interesting to see how they adapt to new conditions.

Meanwhile, going into the second leg, Delhi will also be able to call upon the services of Shreyas Iyer, who missed the first leg due to a shoulder injury.

On the other hand, for Sunrisers Hyderabad, everything that could go wrong went wrong for them in the first leg. After five losses from their opening six games, SRH sacked David Warner as their captain and replaced him with Kane Williamson, only to lose their next encounter by 55 runs at the hands of Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Ahead of today’s IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad; here is everything you need to know:

When will the IPL 2021 match between Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad start?

The match between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad will be played on Wednesday, September 22 at 7:30 pm IST.

Where will the IPL 2021 match Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad be played?

The match between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad will be played at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai.

Where to watch the IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad?

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s IPL match between Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match?

The live stream of today’s IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad is available on Disney + Hotstar.

Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Probable XIs

Delhi Capitals Predicted Playing XI: Rishabh Pant (wk&c), Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan/Umesh Yadav, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

Sunrisers Hyderabad Predicted Playing XI: David Warner, Jason Roy, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Manish Pandey, Kedar Yadav/Abdul Samad, Vijay Shankar, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma

