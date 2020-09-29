DC vs SRH IPL 2020 Match Day Live Updates: Delhi Capitals Bank on Anrich Nortje Against SRH

12:38 (IST)
Speaking about Nortje, the Protea bowled stunning four overs against CSK in Dubai. Here are his figures. Four overs , 21 Runs, 2 Wickets. But more importantly, 12 Dot balls!
To be very frank, odds are heavily stacked against SRH. They don't show promise when it comes to their middle order. Add to it a well balanced bowling line-up that DC posses. They are missing Ashwin and Ishant and yet they were able to strangle CSK in their last game. Anrich Nortje can be the x-factor.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Siddarth Kaul, Billy Stanlake and Sandeep Sharma These are the full-time pacers currently available to SRH. Not to mention Vijay Shankar who can be a handy seamer as well.
Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals are the only two teams who haven't lost a game in the tourney and are rightly placed at the top two standings of the IPL Points tally.
Hello and welcome to yet another day in the IPL 2020. Today Delhi Capitals face off against Sunrisers Hyderabad, who are yet to win a match in this year's tournament. On the other hand, Delhi have won two out two. But Hyderabad is a champion side and would be eager to make a comeback.
Speaking about Nortje, the Protea bowled stunning four overs against CSK in Dubai. Here are his figures. Four overs , 21 Runs, 2 Wickets. But more importantly, 12 Dot balls!
To be very frank, odds are heavily stacked against SRH. They don't show promise when it comes to their middle order. Add to it a well balanced bowling line-up that DC posses. They are missing Ashwin and Ishant and yet they were able to strangle CSK in their last game. Anrich Nortje can be the x-factor.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Siddarth Kaul, Billy Stanlake and Sandeep Sharma These are the full-time pacers currently available to SRH. Not to mention Vijay Shankar who can be a handy seamer as well.
SRH skipper knows it has to be him who has to step up tonight. Well, see these shots!
WARNING: Explosive Content 🔥@davidwarner31 #DCvSRH #OrangeArmy #KeepRising pic.twitter.com/gtyMsfCjn8— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) September 29, 2020
The Capitals have a net run rate of + 1.1. That's way ahead of their closest rivals Rajasthan who had a net run rate of +0.615. The Capitals have to lose and lose big to fluff their run rate.
Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals are the only two teams who haven't lost a game in the tourney and are rightly placed at the top two standings of the IPL Points tally.
Is he that good? Well, we leave it to you.
C̶r̶a̶z̶y̶ KG Stat 🤯@KagisoRabada25 has picked up at least one wicket in every @IPL match that he has played since 2019 ✨#DCvSRH #Dream11IPL #IPL2020 #YehHaiNayiDilli pic.twitter.com/XFwM31h08R— Delhi Capitals (Tweeting from 🇦🇪) (@DelhiCapitals) September 29, 2020
Let's talk about last night's thriller between RCB and MI. Virat Kohli, RCB skipper, has said that it was their fault that the match went to a super over! He said had they held onto their catches, the story could have been different.
There is no doubt about the fact that there is a lot to be desired when it comes to SRH batting line up. It has hurt them time and again.
SRH could manage only a sub-par total of 142-4 in their 20 overs but Warner said that he backed his side's strength, which is their death bowling. "I think I got my decision right. For us, our strength is death bowling. I thought it was actually a difficult wicket to accelerate on. I don't regret what I did at the beginning of the game and I stick by my decision," Warner said in the post-match presentation ceremony.
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper David Warner said he didn't regret opting to bat first after the winning the toss before their IPL 2020 encounter against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Abu Dhabi on Saturday (September 26).
Hello and welcome to yet another day in the IPL 2020. Today Delhi Capitals face off against Sunrisers Hyderabad, who are yet to win a match in this year's tournament. On the other hand, Delhi have won two out two. But Hyderabad is a champion side and would be eager to make a comeback.
DC vs SRH Predicted XI Live Updates IPL 2020: To be very frank, odds are heavily stacked against SRH. They don't show promise when it comes to their middle order. Add to it a well balanced bowling line up that DC posses. They are missing Ashwin and Ishant and yet they were able to strangle CSK in their last game. Anrich Nortje can be the x-factor.
Preview: The Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals (DC), high on confidence after two wins on the trot, will be up against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), the only team without a point, in the 11th match of the IPL here on Tuesday. While DC will aim for a hat-trick of wins, the David Warner-captained SRH would aim to register their first win of the season, having lost two of their previous outings against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). In their first game against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), which went into the Super Over, Marcus Stoinis and Kagiso Rabada ensured a win for DC before they comprehensively defeated a star-studded Chennai Super Kings in the next match.
In batting, the DC top-order comprising Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw will look to lay the foundation of a big total. While Shaw looks in good nick with the willow, Dhawan is dish out something special. Rishabh Pant and Iyer have also been in fine form. While the duo rescued DC after a top-order collapse against KXIP, they also chipped in with valuable contributions against CSK. Also, Aussie all-rounder Marcus Stoinis has proved his worth both with the bat and the ball and is expected to come up with late fireworks with Shimron Hetmyer.
In the bowling department, the South African pace duo Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje have looked sharp so far. The DC team management will just hope Nortje to be a bit economical like his compatriot. In the absence of ace spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who is recovering from an injury, Axar Patel and Amit Mishra have performed decently well and they are once again likely to share the spin workload. Ashwin suffered an injury in their game against Punjab and his inclusion in the playing XI remains doubtful. On the other hand, SRH will have to address their batting woes as barring skipper Warner, Jonny Bairstow, and Manish Pandey, the other have failed to perform. The 2016 champions need an explosive batter like Stoinis, Keiron Pollard and Andre Russell in the middle-order and in a move to strengthen it, the SRH team management might include Kane Williamson, replacing Afghanistan off-spinner Mohammad Nabi. In their bowling department, Bhuvneshwar Kumar will once again lead the pace attack. However, the 30-year-old hasn't been close to his best so far. He cannot be judged on the basis of just two games, but the pacer needs to find his rhythm as soon as possible. He would need support from Sandeep Sharma and Khaleel Ahmed. Rashid Khan will once again spearhead the spin attack and a lot will depend on how the Afghanistan spinner performs as he is capable of changing the outcome of a game.