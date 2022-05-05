DC vs SRH Predicted XIs: Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - Probable Playing 11s for IPL 2022 Match 50

DC vs SRH Predicted XIs: Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - For Delhi Capitals, the ongoing season of IPL has been simply uncertain. Inconsistency has been a major problem for the Rishabh Pant-led side. Till now, Delhi have played nine matches in IPL 2022 but they have not been yet able to win two games in a row. They are set to take on Sunrisers Hyderabad sext on Thursday.

In their last IPL fixture, Delhi had to suffer a six-run defeat against Lucknow Super Giants. Delhi currently find themselves at seventh spot in the IPL standings with eight points from nine matches.

Sunrisers Hyderabad, on the other hand, could not find a victory in their last two IPL matches. In their last IPL fixture, Hyderabad endured a 13-run defeat against Chennai Super Kings. Fourth-placed Hyderabad have till now bagged 10 points after playing nine matches in the ongoing edition of IPL.

Delhi Capitals (DC) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Possible Starting XI:

Delhi Capitals Predicted Starting Line-up: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (captain and wicketkeeper), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman

Sunrisers Hyderabad Predicted Starting Line-up: Kane Williamson (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wicketkeeper), Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik

Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad squads:

Delhi Capitals squad for 2022 IPL: Prithvi Shaw, Tim Seifert, Mandeep Singh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Srikar Bharat, Sarfaraz Khan, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Ashwin Hebbar, Praveen Dubey, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal

Sunrisers Hyderabad squad for 2022 IPL: Kane Williamson (captain), Abdul Samad, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Nicholas Pooran, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Priyam Garg, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Kartik Tyagi, Shreyas Gopal, J Suchith, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Romario Shepherd, R Samarth, Shashank Singh, Saurabh Dubey, Vishnu Vinod, Glenn Phillips, Fazalhaq Farooqi

