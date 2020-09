DCC vs FCC Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Frankfurt, Darmstadt CC e.V vs Frankfurt Cricket Club: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

DCC vs FCC Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / DCC vs FCC Dream11 Best Picks / DCC vs FCC Dream11 Captain / DCC vs FCC Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

Darmstadt CC e.V will take on Frankfurt Cricket Club in their opening match of the tournament which will be played on Monday at 4:30 pm IST at the Frankfurt Oval, Frankfurt. DCC will be looking to follow in the footsteps of TUH, which put up a decent attack with their bowling, restricting FCC to 81 in their first meet. Apart from Aqil Tariq, no batsman stayed at the crease for a significant amount of time. FCC will need to improve on that front, when they play their second match of the day against DCC.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

DCC vs FCC ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020, Darmstadt CC e.V vs Frankfurt Cricket Club Live Streaming

All matches of ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020 can be watched online on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode.

DCC vs FCC ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020, Darmstadt CC e.V vs Frankfurt Cricket Club: Live Score / Scorecard

CLICK HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

DCC vs FCC ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020, Darmstadt CC e.V vs Frankfurt Cricket Club: Match Details

September 28 – 4:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Frankfurt Oval, Frankfurt

ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020 DCC vs FCC Dream11 team for Darmstadt CC e.V vs Frankfurt Cricket Club

ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020 DCC vs FCC Dream11 team for Darmstadt CC e.V vs Frankfurt Cricket Club captain: Muhammad Umar

ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020 DCC vs FCC Dream11 team for Darmstadt CC e.V vs Frankfurt Cricket Club vice-captain: Naqash Naveed

ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020 DCC vs FCC Dream11 team for Darmstadt CC e.V vs Frankfurt Cricket Club wicketkeeper: Qudratullah Olfat

Also Read: Always Knew Rahul Tewatia Would Get IPL Stardom With Batting - Coach Vijay Yadav

ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020 DCC vs FCC Dream11 team for Darmstadt CC e.V vs Frankfurt Cricket Club batsmen: Vipin Chhetri, Faheem Beigh, Aqil Tariq, Alishan Mohmand

ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020 DCC vs FCC Dream11 team for Darmstadt CC e.V vs Frankfurt Cricket Club all-rounders: Muhammad Umar, Sheikh Habib, Alim Al Razy, Naqash Naveed

ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020 DCC vs FCC Dream11 team for Darmstadt CC e.V vs Frankfurt Cricket Club bowlers: Khalilur Rehman, Parwaiz Akhoudzada, Niamat Ailisafi

DCC vs FCC ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020, Darmstadt CC e.V playing 11 against Frankfurt Cricket Club: Vipin Chhetri, Faheem Beigh, Adnan Nazir, Muhammad Umar, Sheikh Habib, Qudratullah Olfat (WK), Mansoor Khan, Azmat Ali, Shafiullah Niazi, Khalilur Rehman, Parwaiz Akhoudzada

DCC vs FCC ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020, Frankfurt Cricket Club playing 11 against Darmstadt CC e.V: Aqil Tariq, Alishan Mohmand, Wamaq Syed (WK), Naqash Naveed, Hasan Nauman, Mohammed Haqyar, Alim Al Razy, Hewad Hussein, Tanzil Tariq, Kamran Mohmand, Niamat Ailisafi