DCC vs TUH Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Frankfurt, Darmstadt CC e.V vs Turk FC Hattersheim am Main Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

DCC VS TUH Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / DCC VS TUH Dream11 Best Picks / DCC VS TUH Dream11 Captain / DCC VS TUH Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

In the eighth match of the ongoing ECS T10 Frankfurt league, Darmstadt CC e.V will face Turk FC Hattersheim am Main. The Darmstadt CC e.V vs Turk FC Hattersheim am Main outing is scheduled for Tuesday, September 29. The match will commence from 4:30 PM at the Frankfurt Oval, Frankfurt.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Both the teams have played two matches each in the league and both of them have won and lost one match each. Darmstadt CC e.V and Turk FC Hattersheim am Main have two points each in their kitty.

In their latest match, Darmstadt CC e.V defeated TSV Cricket Pfungstadt by six wickets while Turk FC Hattersheim am Main in its latest outing was on the losing side. The team was defeated by SG Hainhausen 1886 by nine wickets.

DCC vs TUH match will be played in an empty stadium. This is a part of the coronavirus guidelines that need to be followed while conducting any sports event.

ECS T10 Frankfurt, R Darmstadt CC e.V vs Turk FC Hattersheim am Main Live Streaming

Every game will be live streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode - a multi-sport aggregator platform, from the house of Dream Sports for the Indian Sub-Continent.

DCC VS TUH ECS T10 Frankfurt, Darmstadt CC e.V vs Turk FC Hattersheim am Main Live Score / Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

ECS T10 Frankfurt, Darmstadt CC e.V vs Turk FC Hattersheim am Main: Match Details

September 29 - 4:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Frankfurt Oval

ALSO READ: FCC vs TUH Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Frankfurt, Frankfurt Cricket Club vs Turk FC Hattersheim am Main: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

ECS T10 Frankfurt, DCC VS TUH Dream11 team for Darmstadt CC e.V vs Turk FC Hattersheim am Main

ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020 DCC VS TUH Dream11 prediction for Darmstadt CC e.V vs Turk FC Hattersheim am Main captain: Sheikh Habib

ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020 DCC VS TUH Dream11 prediction for Darmstadt CC e.V vs Turk FC Hattersheim am Main CC vice-captain: Shahid Ahmed

ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020 DCC VS TUH Dream11 prediction for Darmstadt CC e.V vs Turk FC Hattersheim am Main wicket keeper: Shahid Ahmed

ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020 DCC VS TUH Dream11 prediction for Darmstadt CC e.V vs Turk FC Hattersheim am Main batsmen: Sheikh Habib, Adnan Nazir, Azmat Ali

ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020 DCC VS TUH Dream11 prediction for Darmstadt CC e.V vs Turk FC Hattersheim am Main all-rounders: Vipin Chhetri, Faheem Beigh, Atta-ul-Mannan Butt

ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020 DCC VS TUH Dream11 prediction for Darmstadt CC e.V vs Turk FC Hattersheim am Main bowlers: Abdul Salam-Bhatti, Abdul Hamid-Bhatti, Inaam Ullah, Khalilur Rehman

DCC VS TUH ECS T10 Frankfurt Darmstadt CC e.V playing 11 against Turk FC Hattersheim am Main: Qudratullah Olfat(WK), Vipin Chhetri, Faheem Beigh, Sheikh Habib, Adnan Nazir, Azmat Ali, Hikmat Khan, Mansoor Khan, Muhammad Umar, Umar Khan, Khalilur Rehman

DCC VS TUH ECS T10 Frankfurt, Turk FC Hattersheim am Main playing 11 against Darmstadt CC e.V: Shahid Ahmed (WK), Abdul Salam-Bhatti, Abdul Hamid-Bhatti, Inaam Ullah, Yasir Mehmood-Sheikh, Yousaf Ramzan-Butt, Zohaib Qamar, Amir Waheed, Rana Rizwan-Ahmad, Mahid Butt, Atta-ul-Mannan Butt