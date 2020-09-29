DCC vs TUH Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Frankfurt, Darmstadt CC e.V vs Turk FC Hattersheim am Main Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

- Match 10 - 28 Sep, MonMatch Ended201/3(20.0) RR 10.05
BLR
MUM/(20.0) RR 10.05
Bangalore tied with Mumbai (Bangalore win Super Over by 2 wickets)
- Match 9 - 27 Sep, SunMatch Ended223/2(20.0) RR 11.15
KXIP
RR/(20.0) RR 11.15
Rajasthan beat Punjab by 4 wickets
- Match 11 - 29 Sep, TueUp Next
DC
SRH
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 12 - 30 Sep, WedUp Next
RR
KKR
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 13 - 1 Oct, ThuUp Next
KXIP
MI
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 14 - 2 Oct, FriUp Next
CSK
SRH
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 15 - 3 Oct, SatUp Next
RCB
RR
15:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 16 - 3 Oct, SatUp Next
DC
KKR
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 17 - 4 Oct, SunUp Next
MI
SRH
15:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 18 - 4 Oct, SunUp Next
KXIP
CSK
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 19 - 5 Oct, MonUp Next
RCB
DC
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 20 - 6 Oct, TueUp Next
MI
RR
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 21 - 7 Oct, WedUp Next
KKR
CSK
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 22 - 8 Oct, ThuUp Next
SRH
KXIP
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 23 - 9 Oct, FriUp Next
RR
DC
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 24 - 10 Oct, SatUp Next
KXIP
KKR
15:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 25 - 10 Oct, SatUp Next
CSK
RCB
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 26 - 11 Oct, SunUp Next
SRH
RR
15:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 27 - 11 Oct, SunUp Next
MI
DC
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 28 - 12 Oct, MonUp Next
RCB
KKR
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 29 - 13 Oct, TueUp Next
SRH
CSK
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 30 - 14 Oct, WedUp Next
DC
RR
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 31 - 15 Oct, ThuUp Next
RCB
KXIP
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 32 - 16 Oct, FriUp Next
MI
KKR
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 33 - 17 Oct, SatUp Next
RR
RCB
15:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 34 - 17 Oct, SatUp Next
DC
CSK
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 35 - 18 Oct, SunUp Next
SRH
KKR
15:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 36 - 18 Oct, SunUp Next
MI
KXIP
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 37 - 19 Oct, MonUp Next
CSK
RR
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 38 - 20 Oct, TueUp Next
KXIP
DC
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 39 - 21 Oct, WedUp Next
KKR
RCB
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 40 - 22 Oct, ThuUp Next
RR
SRH
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 41 - 23 Oct, FriUp Next
CSK
MI
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 42 - 24 Oct, SatUp Next
KKR
DC
15:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 43 - 24 Oct, SatUp Next
KXIP
SRH
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 44 - 25 Oct, SunUp Next
RCB
CSK
15:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 45 - 25 Oct, SunUp Next
RR
MI
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 46 - 26 Oct, MonUp Next
KKR
KXIP
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 47 - 27 Oct, TueUp Next
SRH
DC
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 48 - 28 Oct, WedUp Next
MI
RCB
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 49 - 29 Oct, ThuUp Next
CSK
KKR
19:30 IST - Dubai
- 1st ODI - 30 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ZIM
15:30 IST - Multan
- Match 50 - 30 Oct, FriUp Next
KXIP
RR
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 51 - 31 Oct, SatUp Next
DC
MI
15:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 52 - 31 Oct, SatUp Next
RCB
SRH
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 53 - 1 Nov, SunUp Next
CSK
KXIP
15:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd ODI - 1 Nov, SunUp Next
PAK
ZIM
15:30 IST - Multan
- Match 54 - 1 Nov, SunUp Next
KKR
RR
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 55 - 2 Nov, MonUp Next
DC
RCB
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 3 Nov, TueUp Next
PAK
ZIM
15:30 IST - Multan
- Match 56 - 3 Nov, TueUp Next
SRH
MI
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- 1st T20I - 7 Nov, SatUp Next
PAK
ZIM
19:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- 2nd T20I - 8 Nov, SunUp Next
PAK
ZIM
19:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- 3rd T20I - 10 Nov, TueUp Next
PAK
ZIM
19:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- 1st Test - 3 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
09:00 IST - Adelaide
- 3rd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 4th Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 1st ODI - 12 Jan, TueUp Next
AUS
IND
07:30 IST - Perth
- 2nd ODI - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Melbourne
- 3rd ODI - 17 Jan, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Sydney
DCC vs TUH Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Frankfurt, Darmstadt CC e.V vs Turk FC Hattersheim am Main Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
DCC VS TUH Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / DCC VS TUH Dream11 Best Picks / DCC VS TUH Dream11 Captain / DCC VS TUH Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: September 29, 2020, 1:33 PM IST
In the eighth match of the ongoing ECS T10 Frankfurt league, Darmstadt CC e.V will face Turk FC Hattersheim am Main. The Darmstadt CC e.V vs Turk FC Hattersheim am Main outing is scheduled for Tuesday, September 29. The match will commence from 4:30 PM at the Frankfurt Oval, Frankfurt.
Both the teams have played two matches each in the league and both of them have won and lost one match each. Darmstadt CC e.V and Turk FC Hattersheim am Main have two points each in their kitty.
In their latest match, Darmstadt CC e.V defeated TSV Cricket Pfungstadt by six wickets while Turk FC Hattersheim am Main in its latest outing was on the losing side. The team was defeated by SG Hainhausen 1886 by nine wickets.
DCC vs TUH match will be played in an empty stadium. This is a part of the coronavirus guidelines that need to be followed while conducting any sports event.
ECS T10 Frankfurt, R Darmstadt CC e.V vs Turk FC Hattersheim am Main Live Streaming
Every game will be live streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode - a multi-sport aggregator platform, from the house of Dream Sports for the Indian Sub-Continent.
DCC VS TUH ECS T10 Frankfurt, Darmstadt CC e.V vs Turk FC Hattersheim am Main Live Score / Scorecard
FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE
ECS T10 Frankfurt, Darmstadt CC e.V vs Turk FC Hattersheim am Main: Match Details
September 29 - 4:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Frankfurt Oval
ECS T10 Frankfurt, DCC VS TUH Dream11 team for Darmstadt CC e.V vs Turk FC Hattersheim am Main
ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020 DCC VS TUH Dream11 prediction for Darmstadt CC e.V vs Turk FC Hattersheim am Main captain: Sheikh Habib
ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020 DCC VS TUH Dream11 prediction for Darmstadt CC e.V vs Turk FC Hattersheim am Main CC vice-captain: Shahid Ahmed
ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020 DCC VS TUH Dream11 prediction for Darmstadt CC e.V vs Turk FC Hattersheim am Main wicket keeper: Shahid Ahmed
ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020 DCC VS TUH Dream11 prediction for Darmstadt CC e.V vs Turk FC Hattersheim am Main batsmen: Sheikh Habib, Adnan Nazir, Azmat Ali
ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020 DCC VS TUH Dream11 prediction for Darmstadt CC e.V vs Turk FC Hattersheim am Main all-rounders: Vipin Chhetri, Faheem Beigh, Atta-ul-Mannan Butt
ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020 DCC VS TUH Dream11 prediction for Darmstadt CC e.V vs Turk FC Hattersheim am Main bowlers: Abdul Salam-Bhatti, Abdul Hamid-Bhatti, Inaam Ullah, Khalilur Rehman
DCC VS TUH ECS T10 Frankfurt Darmstadt CC e.V playing 11 against Turk FC Hattersheim am Main: Qudratullah Olfat(WK), Vipin Chhetri, Faheem Beigh, Sheikh Habib, Adnan Nazir, Azmat Ali, Hikmat Khan, Mansoor Khan, Muhammad Umar, Umar Khan, Khalilur Rehman
DCC VS TUH ECS T10 Frankfurt, Turk FC Hattersheim am Main playing 11 against Darmstadt CC e.V: Shahid Ahmed (WK), Abdul Salam-Bhatti, Abdul Hamid-Bhatti, Inaam Ullah, Yasir Mehmood-Sheikh, Yousaf Ramzan-Butt, Zohaib Qamar, Amir Waheed, Rana Rizwan-Ahmad, Mahid Butt, Atta-ul-Mannan Butt
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|3882
|105
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|3941
|109
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6009
|261
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
