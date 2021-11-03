DCW Notice to Delhi Police Over Online Threats to Kohli's Family; Rahul Gandhi Backs Him

The Delhi Commission for Women Tuesday sent a notice to the city police, taking suo moto cognisance of media reports of threat given to the family of Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli after India’s two straight losses in the World Cup.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi extended support to the cricketer and urged him to forgive those trolling him as they are “filled with hate because nobody gives them any love".

“Dear Virat, These people are filled with hate because nobody gives them any love. Forgive them. Protect the team," Gandhi said in a tweet.

Dear Virat,These people are filled with hate because nobody gives them any love. Forgive them. Protect the team. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 2, 2021

T20 World Cup Full Coverage | Schedule | Photos | Points Table

Kohli has been at the receiving end of fierce online criticism in the wake of India’s poor showing and also his strong comments calling out the targeting of teammate Mohammed Shami.

India lost by eight wickets to New Zealand in Dubai on Sunday night, severely jeopardising their chances of making the semifinals.

Ahead of the match, a livid Kohli had hit back at “spineless trolls" who attacked Shami’s religion after the team lost to Pakistan in its inaugural T20 World Cup game and said targeting people for their faith is “the most pathetic thing" to do.

The Delhi Women’s panel sent a notice to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber).

A senior official of Delhi Police said the notice has been received and the force has already taken cognisance of the matter and is conducting an inquiry.

It has been reported that online rape threats directed at Kohli’s nine-month-old daughter are being issued since the team’s defeat in an India-Pakistan cricket match in the ongoing T20 World Cup, the DCW said in the notice.

“It is learnt that he is being also attacked since he spoke against the incessant trolling of his teammate Md. Shami who was targeted for his religion by online trolls," said DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal.

“This is a very serious matter and attracts immediate action," she said.

In view of this, the women’s commission has asked the Delhi Police to submit a copy of the FIR registered in the matter and sought details of the accused identified and arrested in the matter.

The commission has also sought information about the details of steps taken by the Delhi Police to arrest the accused.

A senior police official said no complaint in this regard has been received so far.

ALSO READ | I Have Reapplied for Batting Coach’s Position, Confirms Vikram Rathour

“We have received the notice issued by the DCW, but the Delhi Police has already taken cognisance of the matter and we are analysing all the tweets and the handlers of the tweets concerned. We are inquiring about the matter but no case has been registered so far," the official said.

The DCW chief has also sought a detailed action taken report in the matter.

“Considering the gravity of the matter, please provide the sought information to the Commission latest by November 6," Maliwal added.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here