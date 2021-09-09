DD vs KB Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for Bengal T20 Challenge 2021 between Durgapur Dazzlers and Kharagpur Blasters, September 9 07:00 pm IST

DD vs KB Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Bengal T20 Challenge 2021 Match between Durgapur Dazzlers vs Kharagpur Blasters: In the sixth encounter of the ongoing Bengal T20 Challenge, Durgapur Dazzlers will lock horns with Kharagpur Blasters on Thursday, September 9, at the Eden Gardens stadium of Kolkata.
Both Durgapur Dazzlers and Kharagpur Blasters have played just one game in this series. DD lost their tournament opener against Krishnanagar Challengers by five wickets. On the other hand, Kharagpur Blasters started their campaign on a positive note by defeating Krishnanagar Challengers.
On the points table, while Durgapur Dazzlers are placed at the fifth spot with zero points, the Kharagpur Blasters comfortably sits at second place.On Thursday, when both teams will be up against each other while DD will look to open their encounter in the tournament, KB will aim to continue their winning momentum.
DD vs KB Telecast
The Bengal T20 Challenge 2021 match between Durgapur Dazzlers and Kharagpur Blasters is not televised in India.
DD vs KB Live Streaming
The Bengal T20 Challenge 2021 match between Durgapur Dazzlers and Kharagpur Blasters can be live-streamed on the Fan Code app.
DD vs KB Match Details
The Bengal T20 Challenge 2021 match between DD vs KB will be played on Thursday, September 9 at the Eden Gardens stadium, Kolkata. The match between DD vs KB will start at 07:00 pm (IST).
DD vs KB Dream11 Team Prediction
Captain - Sandipan Das Sr
Vice-Captain - Kazi Junaid Saifi
Suggested Playing XI for DD vs KB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:
Wicketkeeper: Gitmoy Basu
Batsmen: Dip Chatterjee, Shubham Chatterjee, Abhishek Das
All-rounder: Pradipta Pramanik, Writtick Chatterjee, Sandipan Das Sr, Kazi Junaid Saifi
Bowlers: Rajkumar Pal, Md Kaif, Sayan Ghosh
DD vs KB Probable XIs:
Durgapur Dazzlers Predicted Playing XI: Abhishek Raman©, Abhishek Porel(wk), Subham Chatterjee, Abhishek Das, Writtick Chatterjee, Sandipan Das, Mirza Danish Alam, Aritra Chatterjee, Sayan Ghosh, Ravikant Singh, Roshan Singh
Kharagpur Blasters Predicted Playing XI: Kazi Saifi©, Gitimoy Basu(wk), Pradipta Pramanik, Dibya Majumder, Dip Chatterjee, Mohit Roy, Yuvraj Keswani, Akash Ghatak, MD Kaif, Sandipan Das Jr, Rajkumar Pal
