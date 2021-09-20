DD vs KB Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Bengal T20 Challenge 2021 match, September 20, 3:00 pm IST

DD vs KB Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Bengal T20 Challenge 2021 match between Durgapur Dazzlers and Kharagpur Blasters: Durgapur Dazzlers and Kharagpur Blasters are all set to play against each other in the 27th match of the ongoing Bengal T20 Challenge 2021. The game will be conducted at the Eden Gardens at 3:00 pm IST on September 20, Monday. This will be the second time that the two teams will have a face-off in Bengal T20 Challenge 2021.

Dazzlers had outplayed Blasters in their first game by five wickets. Durgapur Dazzlers are enjoying a fine run in the T20 Championship. The team is one of the prime contenders for winning the league as they are currently atop the standings. Durgapur have so far secured victory in six out of nine league matches.

On the other hand, Kharagpur Blasters need to change their fortune in the competition at the earliest to qualify for the second round. The team is languishing at the second-last position with just three victories from eight league matches.

Ahead of the match between Durgapur Dazzlers and Kharagpur Blasters; here is everything you need to know:

DD vs KB Telecast

The Durgapur Dazzlers vs Kharagpur Blasters match will not be telecasted.

DD vs KB Live Streaming

The match between Durgapur Dazzlers and Kharagpur Blasters is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

DD vs KB Match Details

The 27th match of the Bengal T20 Challenge 2021 will see Durgapur Dazzlers playing against Kharagpur Blasters at the Eden Gardens at 3:00 pm IST on September 20, Monday.

DD vs KB Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Kazi Junaid Saifi

Vice-Captain- Sayan Ghosh

Suggested Playing XI for DD vs KB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Abhishek Raman

Batsmen: Abhishek Das, Shubham Chatterjee, Dip Chatterjee

All-rounders: Writtick Chatterjee, Prayas Ray Barman, Pradipta Pramanik, Kazi Junaid Saifi

Bowlers: Sayan Ghosh, Artira Chaterjee, Md Kaif

DD vs KB Probable XIs:

Durgapur Dazzlers: Rohit Kumar, Sandipan Das, Abhishek Raman, Abhishek Das, Shakir Gandhi(wk), Arnab Chaudhuri, Sayan Ghosh, Subham Chatterjee, Noman Manzoor, Aritra Chatterjee, Writtick Chatterjee

Kharagpur Blasters: Rishav Das, Sandipan Das Jr, Kazi Saifi, Dip Chatterjee, Gitimoy Basu(wk), Pradipta Pramanik, Mohit Roy, MD Kaif, Sachin Singh, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prayas Ray Barman

