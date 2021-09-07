DD vs KC Dream11 Prediction And Tips: Check Fantasy Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Bengal T20 Challenge 2021, September 7, 8:30 PM IST Tuesday

DD vs KC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Bengal T20 Challenge 2021 match between Durgapur Dazzlers and Krishnanagar Challengers: The second edition of the Bengal T20 Challenge will run from September 7 to September 23. In the second match of the opening day, Durgapur Dazzlers will square off against Krishnanagar Challengers on Tuesday, September 7. The game will be hosted at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata and is scheduled to start at 8:30 PM IST.

Both sides will be playing their inaugural games of this season and they will be eyeing a win when they clash tonight. The Dazzlers will be led by Abhishek Raman and have the likes of Mirza-Danish Aalam, Ayan Bhattacharjee, Abhishek Das, and Sandipan Das Sr., among the others are the vital players.

Krishnanagar Challengers, on the other hand, will be led by Arnab Nandy and the team has Anuj Kumar Singh, Agniv Pan, Arnab Nandy, and Azaz Ansari are some of the crucial players in their ranks.

Ahead of the match between Durgapur Dazzlers and Krishnanagar Challengers; here is everything you need to know:

DD vs KC Telecast

The Durgapur Dazzlers vs Krishnanagar Challengers match will not be telecast in India.

DD vs KC Live Streaming

The match between Durgapur Dazzlers and Krishnanagar Challengers is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

DD vs KC Match Details

The second match of the Bengal T20 Challenge 2021 will see Durgapur Dazzlers playing against Krishnanagar Challengers at the Eden Gardens at 08:30 pm IST on Tuesday, September 7.

DD vs KC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Arnab Nandy

Vice-Captain: Sandipan Das Sr

Suggested Playing XI for DD vs KC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Agniv Pan

Batsmen: Abhishek Das, Mirza-Danish Aalam, Anuj Kumar Singh

All-rounders: Ayan Bhattacharjee, Arnab Nandy, Sandipan Das Sr, Azaz Ansari

Bowlers: Shreyan Swarup Chakraborty, Debtanu Baidya, Artira Chaterjee

DD vs KC Probable XIs

Durgapur Dazzlers: Shakir Habib Gandhi, Abhishek Porel, Abhishek Das, Shubham Chatterjee, Mirza-Danish Aalam, Ayan Bhattacharjee, Sandipan Das SR, Writtick Chatterjee, Artira Chatterjee, Sayan Ghosh, Arka Sarkar

Krishnanagar Challengers: Anuj Kumar Singh, Agniv Pan, Koushik Ghosh, Ramrit Bhattacharyya, Ayush Kumar Singh, Arnab Nandy, Azaz Ansari, Ayan Gupta, Shreyan Swarup Chakraborty, Debtanu Baidya, Kanshik Sheth

