DD vs KC Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Bengal T20 Challenge 2021 match, September 17, 03:00 pm IST

DD vs KC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Bengal T20 Challenge 2021 match between Durgapur Dazzlers and Krishnanagar Challengers: Durgapur Dazzlers and Krishnanagar Challengers are all set to play against each other in the 21st match of the ongoing Bengal T20 Challenge 2021. The game will be conducted at the Eden Gardens at 03:00 pm IST on September 17, Friday. This will be the second time that the two teams will play against each other in Bengal T20 Challenge 2021.

The first game between the two teams ended up with Krishnanagar Challengers outplaying the Durgapur Dazzlers by five wickets. After their victory against Dazzlers, Challengers have failed to secure another win in the competition. Krishnanagar have lost five out of six league matches. The team is reeling at the rock bottom in the points table.

On the other hand, Durgapur Dazzlers have performed well in the competition. The team is sitting in second place. They have nine points to their credit with four victories, two losses, and one abandoned match. Dazzlers are coming into the Friday match after winning their last fixture against Kolkata Heroes by 31 runs.

Ahead of the match between Durgapur Dazzlers and Krishnanagar Challengers; here is everything you need to know:

DD vs KC Telecast

The Durgapur Dazzlers vs Krishnanagar Challengers match will not be telecasted in India.

DD vs KC Live Streaming

The match between Durgapur Dazzlers and Krishnanagar Challengers is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

DD vs KC Match Details

The 21st match of the Bengal T20 Challenge 2021 will see Durgapur Dazzlers playing against Krishnanagar Challengers at the Eden Gardens at 03:00 pm IST on September 17, Friday.

DD vs KC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Koushik Ghosh

Vice-Captain: Abhishek Raman

Suggested Playing XI for DD vs KC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Abhishek Raman

Batsmen: Abhishek Das, Koushik Ghosh, Shubham Chatterjee

All-rounders: Sandipan Das, Writtick Chatterjee, Arnab Nandi, Ayan Bhattacharya

Bowlers: Kanishk Seth, Artira Chaterjee, Debtanu Baidya

DD vs KC Probable XIs:

Durgapur Dazzlers: Ayan Bhattacharya, Writtick Chatterjee, Abhishek Raman, Abhishek Das, Mariza Danish Aalam, Sandipan Das, Arka Sarkar, Artira Chaterjee, Ravikant Singh, Shubham Chatterjee, Vikrant Rajput

Krishnanagar Challengers: Anuj Kumar Singh, Ayush Kumar, Sambit Das, Arnab Nandi, Azaz Ansari, Debtanu Baidya, Soumyadip Mandal, Agniv Pan, Koushik Ghosh, Diganta Neogi, Kanishk Seth

