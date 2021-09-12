DD vs KH Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Check Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Bengal T20 Challenge 2021, September 12, 3:00 pm IST

DD vs KH Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Bengal T20 Challenge 2021 match between Durgapur Dazzlers and Kolkata Heroes: Durgapur Dazzlers and Kolkata Heroes are all set to play against each other in the 11th match of the ongoing Bengal T20 Challenge 2021. The game will be conducted at the Eden Gardens at 03:00 pm IST on September 12, Sunday. This will be the first time that the two teams will play against each other in Bengal T20 Challenge.

Both Durgapur Dazzlers and Kolkata Heroes are enjoying similar rides in the T20 Championship. Dazzlers were denied a dream start in the competition as they suffered a defeat against Krishnanagar Challengers by five wickets. However, after the initial hiccup, the team bounced back stronger. Dazzlers have secured victory in their last two matches against Kharagpur Blasters and Barrackpore Bashers by five wickets and eight wickets, respectively. They are currently third in the points table.

Kolkata Heroes, on the other hand, are second in the points table with two victories and one defeat. Kolkata Heroes won their first game in the T20 Championship against Barrackpore Bashers by 55 runs. Though the team suffered a defeat in their second match, they are coming into the Sunday game after securing a victory against Krishnanagar Challengers by 53 runs.

Ahead of the match between Durgapur Dazzlers and Kolkata Heroes; here is everything you need to know:

DD vs KH Telecast

The Durgapur Dazzlers vs Kolkata Heroes match will not be telecast in India

DD vs KH Live Streaming

The match between Durgapur Dazzlers and Kolkata Heroes is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

DD vs KH Match Details

The 11th match of the Bengal T20 Challenge 2021 will see Durgapur Dazzlers playing against Kolkata Heroes at the Eden Gardens at 03:00 pm IST on September 12, Sunday.

DD vs KH Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Ritwik Roy Chowdhury

Vice-captain: Ayan Bhattacharya

Suggested Playing XI for DD vs KH Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Shakir Habib Gandhi

Batsmen: Abhishek Das, Mariza Danish Aalam, Ritwik Roy Chowdhury, Ramesh Prasad

All-rounders: Ayan Bhattacharya, Writtick Chatterjee, Karan Lal

Bowlers: Arka Sarkar, Artira Chaterjee, Geet Puri

DD vs KH Probable XIs

Durgapur Dazzlers: Abhishek Raman, Ayan Bhattacharya, Shakir Habib Gandhi, Abhishek Das, Writtick Chatterjee, Sandipan Das Sr, Arka Sarkar, Artira Chaterjee, Ravikant Singh, Mariza Danish Aalam, Shubham Chatterjee

Kolkata Heroes: Ramesh Prasad, Toufik Uddin Mondal, Arin Roy, Ranjot Singh Khaira, Ritwik Roy Chowdhury, Alok Pratap Singh, Debopratim Halder, Animesh Adhikari, Karan Lal, Kaushik Maity, Arnab Sikdar

