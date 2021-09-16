DD vs KH Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Bengal T20 Challenge 2021 Match 19, September 16, 03:00 pm IST

DD vs KH Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Bengal T20 Challenge 2021 match between Durgapur Dazzlers and Kolkata Heroes: Durgapur Dazzlers and Kolkata Heroes are set to lock horns in Match No. 19 of the Bengal T20 Challenge 2021 on Thursday, September 16 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Both sides have had a similar run in this Bengal T20 Challenge edition so far, with three wins, two losses and were part of a washed-out match as well. However, the Heroes are currently placed second in the points table, courtesy of a higher net-run-rate (+1.219), compared to their opponents Dazzlers (+0.096) who are behind at third.

Kolkata Heroes’ most recent game was against the Krishnanagar Challengers, which they comfortably won by a seven-wicket margin. They will be coming into this game riding high on confidence and will be looking to topple the Kanchenjunga Warriors for the top spot in the standings.

On the other hand, Durgapur Dazzlers’ previous match was abandoned due to rain. They now head into this contest after table toppers Kanchenjunga Warriors wonby eightwickets. They will be hoping to return to winning ways and replicate their super-over win against the Heroes played earlier this week.

Ahead of the match between Durgapur Dazzlers and Kolkata Heroes; here is everything you need to know:

DD vs KH Telecast

The Durgapur Dazzlers vs Kolkata Heroes match will not be telecasted.

DD vs KH Live Streaming

The match between Durgapur Dazzlers and Kolkata Heroes is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

DD vs KH Match Details

The 16th match of the Bengal T20 Challenge 2021 will see Barrackpore Bashers playing against Durgapur Dazzlers at the Eden Gardens at 03:00 pm IST on Thursday, September 16.

DD vs KH Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Ritwik Roy Chowdhury

Vice-Captain: Writtick Chatterjee

Suggested Playing XI for DD vs KH Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Ranjot Singh Khaira

Batsmen: Abhishek Das, Ritwik Roy Chowdhury, Atanu Ghosh

All-rounders: Writtick Chatterjee, Karan Lal, Sandipan Das

Bowlers: Alok Pratap Singh, Ravikant Singh, Aritra Chatterjee, Geet Puri

DD vs KH Probable XIs:

Durgapur Dazzlers: Abhishek Raman (c), Abhishek Das, Subham Chatterjee, Writtick Chatterjee, Sandipan Das, Abhishek Porel (WK), Aritra Chatterjee, Ayan Bhattacharjee, Sayan Ghosh, SK Fardeen Haque, Ravikant Singh

Kolkata Heroes: Ritwik Roy Chowdhury (C), Atanu Ghosh, Ranjot Singh Khaira, Karan Lal, Suvankar Bal (WK), Kaushik Maity, Arin Roy, Geet Puri, Ramesh Prasad, Alok Pratap Singh, Sachin Bisen

