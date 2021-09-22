DD vs KH Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Bengal T20 Challenge 2021 match, September 22, 03:00 pm IST

DD vs KH Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Bengal T20 Challenge 2021 match between Durgapur Dazzlers and Kolkata Heroes: Durgapur Dazzlers and Kolkata Heroes are all set to play against each other in the first semi-final of the ongoing Bengal T20 Challenge 2021. The high-octane match will be held at the Eden Gardens at 03:00 pm IST on September 22, Wednesday.

Durgapur Dazzlers will have an edge over Kolkata Heroes on Wednesday. The last match between the two sides saw Dazzlers defeating Kolkata by 31 runs. In addition, the first game between Dazzlers and Heroes had ended in a tie. However, Dazzlers had won the one-over eliminator to secure a win.

Durgapur are a team to beat in the T20 Challenge. The franchise finished at the top of the points table with six victories from ten league games. Kolkata Heroes, on the other hand, were fourth as they could win just four league matches while losing five games.

Ahead of the match between Durgapur Dazzlers and Kolkata Heroes; here is everything you need to know:

DD vs KH Telecast

The Durgapur Dazzlers vs Kolkata Heroes match will not be telecasted.

DD vs KH Live Streaming

The match between Durgapur Dazzlers and Kolkata Heroes is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

DD vs KH Match Details

The first semi-final of the Bengal T20 Challenge 2021 will see Durgapur Dazzlers playing against Kolkata Heroes at the Eden Gardens at 03:00 pm IST on September 22, Wednesday.

DD vs KH Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Karan Lal

Vice-Captain- Writtick Chatterjee

Suggested Playing XI for DD vs KH Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Suvankar Bal

Batsmen: Abhishek Das, Ritwik Roy Chowdhury, Shubham Chatterjee

All-rounders: Writtick Chatterjee, Geet Puri, Abhishek Raman, Karan Lal

Bowlers: Artira Chaterjee, Sayan Ghosh, Alok Pratap Singh

DD vs KH Probable XIs:

Durgapur Dazzlers: Abhishek Das, Shakir Gandhi(wk), Arnab Chaudhuri, Rohit Kumar, Abhishek Raman, Sandipan Das, Sayan Ghosh, Subham Chatterjee, Noman Manzoor, Aritra Chatterjee, Writtick Chatterjee

Kolkata Heroes: Suvankar Bal(wk), Karan Lal, Aamir Gani, Sougata Dutta, Geet Puri, Soutrik Das, Animesh Adhikary, Alok Pratap Singh, Abdul Kalam, Dipak Pandey, Ritwik Roy Chowdhury

