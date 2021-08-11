DD vs LKK Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Tamil Nadu Premier League 2021 match, August 11, 7:30 PM IST

DD vs LKK Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Tamil Nadu Premier League 2021 between Dindigul Dragons and Lyca Kovai Kings: The Eliminator match of Tamil Nadu Premier League 2021 will see Lyca Kovai Kings locking horns with Dindigul Dragons. The MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai will host the thriller on August 11, Wednesday at 7:30 PM IST. The team winning the contest on Wednesday will square off against the loser of Qualifier one, Chepauk Super Gillies, in the second Qualifier on Friday.

Dindigul Dragons performed decently in the league stage of the Tamil Nadu Premier League. Dragons won four games while losing three out of seven league matches. They finished at the third position on the points table.

Lyca Kovai Kings, on the other hand, didn’t enjoy an ideal run in the competition. The team could secure victory in just three out of seven league games. However, a better run rate ensured Lyca Kovai Kings in thetop-four finish. The team will be hoping to produce a spectacular performance in the Eliminator match to confirm a berth in the semi-final.

Ahead of the match between Dindigul Dragons and Lyca Kovai Kings; here is everything you need to know:

DD vs LKK Telecast

The Dindigul Dragons vs Lyca Kovai Kings match will be broadcasted on Star Sports Network in India.

DD vs LKK Live Streaming

The DD vs LKK game is available to be streamed live on the Disney + Hotstar app and website.

DD vs LKK Match Details

The match between Dindigul Dragons and Lyca Kovai Kings will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on August 11, Wednesday at 7:30 PM IST.

DD vs LKK Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- C Hari Nishanth

Vice-Captain- K Mani Bharathi

Suggested Playing XI for DD vs LKK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: K Mani Bharathi

Batsmen: Shahrukh Khan, Ganga Sridhar Raju, C Hari Nishanth

All-rounders: Abhishek Tanwar, R Vivek, Lakshminarayanan Vignesh, U Mukilesh

Bowlers: Silambarasan, Rangaraj Suthesh, Yudheeswaran

DD vs LKK Probable XIs:

Dindigul Dragons: K Mani Bharathi(wk), Rajhamany Srinivasan, Rajendran Vivek, M Silambarasan, S Swaminathan, C Hari Nishanth, RS Mokit Hariharan, Gurjapneet Singh, Rangaraj Suthesh, Lakshminarayanan Vignesh, Suresh Lokeshwar

Lyca Kovai Kings: B Sai Sudharsan, Yudheeshwaran V, S Ajith Ram, Abhishek Tanwar, J Suresh Kumar(wk), Ganga Sridhar Raju, U Mukilesh, Shahrukh Khan Ramesh Divakar, Selva Kumaran, Atheeq Rahman

