DD VS RTW Dream11 Team Prediction For TNPL 2022: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, Dindigul Dragons vs Ruby Trichy Warriors, June 24, Tirunelveli, 7:15 PM IST

DD VS RTW Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s DD VS RTW Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022 match 2 between Dindigul Dragons vs Ruby Trichy Warriors: Dindigul Dragons (DD) and Ruby Trichy Warriors (RTW) square off in the second match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022 (TNPL) on Friday. The match will be played at the Indian Cement Company Ground in Tirunelveli.

Dindigul Dragons finished in the third position in the previous edition of the tournament. Rajhamany Srinivasan will lead the team, which includes the likes of Vishal Vaidhya, Rangaraj Suresh, Mokit Hariharan, and Vimhal Kumar. DD will want to get off to a good start by winning their first fixture of the season.

Ruby Trichy Warriors ended the previous season as the table-toppers but were defeated in the final by Chepauk Super Gillies. They have a well-balanced squad this year with players that have an ample amount of skill and experience. Rahil S Shah will be the captain of RTW for this season. Watch out for some fine players such as ME Yazh Arun Mozhi, S Santosh Shiv, and Aditya Ganesh.

Both teams will be looking to open their account early and get off to a flying start in the tournament.

Ahead of the match between Dindigul Dragons vs Ruby Trichy Warriors; here is everything you need to know:

DD VS RTW Telecast

The match between Dindigul Dragons and Ruby Trichy Warriors will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

DD VS RTW Live Streaming

The match between Dindigul Dragons and Ruby Trichy Warriors will be streamed live on Viacom18’s VOOT app and website.

DD VS RTW Match Details

The DD VS RTW match will be played at the Indian Cement Company Ground in Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu on Friday, June 24, at 7:15 pm IST.

DD VS RTW Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Rajhamany Srinivasan

Vice-Captain: Antony Dhas

Suggested Playing XI for DD VS RTW Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Adithya Ganesh, K Mani Bharathi

Batters: Rajhamany Srinivasan, Nidhish Rajagopal, Hari Nishaanth

All-rounders: Antony Dhas, Mokit Hariharan

Bowlers: Rahil Shah, Rangaraj Suthesh, M Mathivannan, M Poiyamozhi

Dindigul Dragons vs Ruby Trichy Warriors Possible XIs

Dindigul Dragons Predicted Line-up: K Mani Bharathi (wk), Rajhamany Srinivasan (c), Vimal Khumar, Hari Nishaanth, Rajendran Vivek, Mokit Hariharan, S Swaminathan, Lakshminarayanan Vignesh, M Silambarasan, Vishal Vaidhya, Rangaraj Suthesh

Ruby Trichy Warriors Predicted Line-up: Rahil Shah (c), Nidhish Rajagopal, Antony Dhas, Santosh Shiv, Amit Sathvik, Adithya Ganesh (wk), Mohammed Adnan Khan, P Saravana Kumar, M Mathivannan, M Poiyamozhi, Rahil Shah (c), Yazh Arun Mozhi

