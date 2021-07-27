DD vs RTW Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Tamil Nadu Premier League 2021 match, July 27, 7:30 PM IST

DD vs RTW Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Tamil Nadu Premier League 2021 between Dindigul Dragons and Ruby Trichy Warriors: The eleventh match of Tamil Nadu Premier League 2021 will be played between Ruby Trichy Warriors and Dindigul Dragons. The MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai will host the match on July 27, Tuesday at 7:30 PM IST.

Dindigul Dragons didn’t have a good start to their campaign in the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2021. Dragons faced a defeat in their opening affair at the hand of Madurai Panthers by six wickets. However, the team scripted a comeback in their next game as they defeated Lyca Kovai Kings by five wickets. With one victory and one loss under their belt, Dindigul Dragons are placed at the sixth position on the points table.

Ruby Trichy Warriors, on the other hand, are enjoying a terrific ride in the competition. They are currently atop the standings and have emerged as a team to beat. Trichy Warriors have scripted victory in two out of their three league games. The most recent match of the Warriors in TNPL 2021 saw them outplaying Madurai Panthers by three wickets.

Ahead of the match between Dindigul Dragons and Ruby Trichy Warriors; here is everything you need to know:

DD vs RTW Telecast

The Dindigul Dragons vs Ruby Trichy Warriors match will be broadcasted on Star Sports Network in India.

DD vs RTW Live Streaming

The DD vs RTW game is available to be streamed live on the Disney + Hotstar app and website

DD vs RTW Match Details

The match between Dindigul Dragons and Ruby Trichy Warriors will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on July 27, Tuesday at 7:30 PM IST.

DD vs RTW Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Antony Dhas

Vice-Captain- H Nishanth

Suggested Playing XI for DD vs RTW Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: K Bharathi, A Ganesh

Batsmen: S Jain, M Adnan-Khan, H Nishanth

All-rounders: S Swaminathan, Mathivanan-M, Antony Dhas

Bowlers: Rahil Shah, R Vivek, P Saravan-Kumar

DD vs RTW Probable XIs:

Dindigul Dragons: S Arun, Hari Nishanth (c), Rangaraj Suthesh, S Swaminathan, Mani Bharathi (wk), R Vivek, Lakshminarayanan Vignesh, Suresh Lokeshwar, Gurjapneet Singh, M Silambarasan, RS Mokit Hariharan

Ruby Trichy Warriors: Rahil Shah (c), Nidhish Rajagopal, Sumant Jain, Antony Dhas, Muhammed Adnan Khan, Sunil Sam, M Mathivannan, M Poiyamozhi, Saravan Kumar, Amit Sathvik, Adithya Ganesh (wk)

