DD vs SMP Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for TNPL 2021, July 22 07:30 IST

DD vs SMP Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today's TNPL 2021 Match between Dindigul Dragons vs Siechem Madurai Panthers:

In the fourth match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2021, the Dindigul Dragons will be up against the Siechem Madurai on Thursday. The match between DD vs SMP will take place at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai and it will start at 07:30 pm (IST).

The Dragons are a two-time runner up of TNPL. While they lost in the TNPL 2018 final to Siechem Madurai Panthers, they were beaten by Chepauk Super Gilles in TNPL 2019 final. After two back to back runner-up performances, the Dragons will aim to go all the way this year.

On the other hand, the Panthers won their maiden TNPL title in 2018. In 2019, they qualified for the knock out stage but exited the tournament after losing to Dindigul Dragons in Qualifiers 2.

On Thursday, when Panthers and Dragons will be up against each other, they will hope to get past one another to start their TNPL 2021 campaign on a positive note.

Ahead of the TNPL 2021 match between Dindigul Dragons and Siechem Madurai Panthers; here is everything you need to know:

DD vs SMP Telecast

The fans can watch the DD vs SMP match in India on Star Sports Tamil and other English channels.

DD vs SMP Live Streaming

The match between DD vs SMP can be live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app.

DD vs SMP Match Details

The match will be played on Thursday, July 22 at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. The DD vs SMP match will start at 07:30 pm (IST).

DD vs SMP captain, vice-captain:

Captain: C Hari Nishanth

Vice-Captain: DT Chandrashekhar

DD vs SMP Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Arun Karthik

Batsmen: C Hari Nishanth, M Shajahan, K Vishal Vaidhya

All-Rounders: MS Sanjay, J Kousik, M Silambarasan

Bowlers: A Srinivas, DT Chandrashekhar, Kiran Akash, R Silambarasan

DD vs SMP probable playing XI:

Dindigul Dragons Predicted Playing XI: K Vishal, S Arun, A Vivek, C Hari Nishanth, R Vimal, R Hariharan, M Sanjay, S Kishan Kumar, L Vignesh, R Suthesh, V Lakshman

Madurai Panthers Predicted Playing XI: Arun Karthik, B Anirudh, V Aditya, R Srinivasan, K Deeban, A Srinivas, DT Chandrashekhar, J Kaushik, D Chandrasena, K Akash, R Mithun

