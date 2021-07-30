DD vs SS Dream11 Team Prediction And Tips: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs for Tamil Nadu Premier League 2021, July 30, 7:30 PM IST

DD vs SS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Tamil Nadu Premier League 2021 between Dindigul Dragons and Salem Spartans: The 15th match of Tamil Nadu Premier League 2021 will be played between Salem Spartans and Dindigul Dragons. The MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai will host the match on July 30, Friday at 7:30 PM IST.

Dindigul Dragons started their run in the T20 Championship on a losing note as they succumbed to a defeat against Madurai Panthers by six wickets. However, after the initial hiccup, the team bounced back strongly. Dragons are riding on confidence as they have secured victory in their last two matches against Lyca Kovai Kings and Ruby Trichy Warriors. With two victories and one loss, the team is currently third in the points table.

Salem Spartans, on the other hand, are experiencing an ordinary ride in the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2021. The team secured victory in their second match against Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans after their first game was abandoned due to rain. However, Salem Spartans’ most recent match saw them getting outclassed by Chepauk Super Gillies by four wickets. With three points in their kitty, Spartans are sitting at the fifth spot.

Ahead of the match between Dindigul Dragons and Salem Spartans; here is everything you need to know:

DD vs SS Telecast

The Dindigul Dragons vs Salem Spartans match will be broadcast on Star Sports Network in India.

DD vs SS Live Streaming

The DD vs SS game is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website

DD vs SS Match Details

The match between Dindigul Dragons and Salem Spartans will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on July 30, Friday at 7:30 PM IST.

DD vs SS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Vijay Shankar

Vice-captain - Hari Nishanth

Suggested Playing XI for DD vs SS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: K Mani Bharathi

Batsmen: KH Gopinath, S Swaminathan, Daryl Ferrario, Hari Nishanth

All-rounders: Vijay Shankar, S Arun

Bowlers: Murugan Ashwin, Ganeshan Periyaswamy, R Vivek, Rangaraj Suthesh,

DD vs SS Probable XIs:

Dindigul Dragons: Gurjapneet Singh, Hari Nishanth, Lakshminarayanan Vignesh, K Mani Bharathi(wk), Rajendran Vivek, M Silambarasan, S Arun, Rangaraj Suthesh, S Swaminathan, Suresh Lokeshwar, RS Mokit Hariharan

Salem Spartans: Hari Gopinath, Daryl Ferrario, Vijay Shankar, Murugan Ashwin, S Abishiek, Akshay Srinivasan, B Praanesh, M Ganesh Moorthi, Ravi Karthikeyan, Ganeshan Periyaswamy, Umashankar Sushil(wk)

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here