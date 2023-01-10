DD vs SYL Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for the Bangladesh Premier League 2023 match, January 10, 06:00 PM IST

DD vs SYL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Bangladesh Premier League 2023 match between Dhaka Dominators and Sylhet Strikers: Sylhet Strikers will be hoping to record their fourth consecutive win in the Bangladesh Premier League 2023 when they square off against Dhaka Dominators. The much-hyped encounter will be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Tuesday, January 10.

With three wins from as many games, Sylhet Strikers are topping the points table. The team kick-started the tournament with a win against Chattogram Challengers by eight wickets. They followed it up with two back-to-back wins against Fortune Barishal and Comilla Victorians by six and five wickets, respectively. The three games saw both the batters and bowlers acing their roles perfectly.

Dhaka Dominators have also started the tournament on a winning note. They defeated the Khulna Tigers by six wickets in their opening match. It was a splendid bowling performance as the Tigers scored only 113 runs in the first innings. Chasing the total, Dominators won in 19.1 overs. They are currently third in the standings with two points.

Ahead of the match between Dhaka Dominators and Sylhet Strikers, here is everything you need to know:

DD vs SYL Telecast

Dhaka Dominators vs Sylhet Strikers game will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

DD vs SYL Live Streaming

Bangladesh Premier League 2023 will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

DD vs SYL Match Details

DD vs SYL match will be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka at 06:00 PM IST on January 10, Tuesday.

DD vs SYL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Zakir Hasan

Vice-Captain - EMDY Munaweera

Suggested Playing XI for DD vs SYL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Haris, M Mithun

Batters: EMDY Munaweera, Zakir Hasan, Soumya Sarkar

All-rounders: Nasir Hossain, Muktar Ali, IM Wasim

Bowlers: Taskin Ahmed, Mohammad Amir, M Mortaza

DD vs SYL Probable XIs:

Dhaka Dominators: Nasir Hossain(C), Ahmed Shehzad, Usman Ghani, Ariful Haque, Muktar Ali, M Mithun, Al-Amin Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, EMDY Munaweera, Soumya Sarkar

Sylhet Strikers: Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Zakir Hasan, Akbar Ali, M Mortaza(C), Mohammad Amir, Rejaur Rahman Raza, Mohammad Haris, T Perera, IM Wasim, Mushfiqur Rahim

