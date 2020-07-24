Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

THE WISDEN TROPHY, 2020 3rd Test, Old Trafford, Manchester, 24 - 28 Jul, 2020

1ST INN

England *

258/4 (85.5)

England
v/s
West Indies
West Indies

MIN. 90.1 Overs Left Today
Concluded

ECS TALLINN, 2020 Match 2, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 25 July, 2020

2ND INN

Eesti Tigers

72/5 (10.0)

Eesti Tigers
v/s
Tallinn United
Tallinn United*

73/0 (7.0)

Tallinn United beat Eesti Tigers by 10 wickets
Live

ECS TALLINN, 2020 Match 3, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 25 July, 2020

1ST INN

Tartu Vikings *

0/0 (0.0)

Tartu Vikings
v/s
Tallinn Rising Stars
Tallinn Rising Stars

Tartu Vikings elected to bat
Live

ECN AUSTRIAN T10, 2020 Match 3, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 25 July, 2020

1ST INN

Austrian Cricket Tigers *

0/0 (0.0)

Austrian Cricket Tigers
v/s
Pakistan CC
Pakistan CC

Pakistan CC elected to field
Live

ECN AUSTRIAN T10, 2020 Match 2, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 25 July, 2020

2ND INN

Vienna CC

129/4 (10.0)

Vienna CC
v/s
Bangladesh CC Austria
Bangladesh CC Austria*

25/0 (2.0)

Bangladesh CC Austria need 105 runs in 48 balls at 13.12 rpo

DDC vs TRV Dream11 Team Darwin and District ODD Darwin CC vs Tracy Village CC Round 7 – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – July 25, 2020

DDC vs TRV Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / DDC vs TRV Dream11 Best Picks / DDC vs TRV Dream11 Captain / DDC vs TRV Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

July 24, 2020, 5:17 PM IST
DDC vs TRV Dream11 Team Darwin and District ODD Darwin CC vs Tracy Village CC Round 7 – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – July 25, 2020

DDC vs TRV Dream11 Team Prediction Darwin and District ODD | In Round 7, last round losers Darwin and Tracy Village will be keen to atone when they meet at Kahlin Oval. Playing at home will suit Darwin and their form last weekend wasn’t all doom and gloom, while Tracy, will need to do some batting soul searching because the Eagles don’t lack in bowling variety and depth. Southern Districts play host to Palmerston at Fred’s Pass and their evenness, which has been a feature all season, was rewarded with a wonderful victory against Waratah last weekend. Palmy are also coming off a morale boosting victory and will be full of confidence. The Maroon’s have the bowling strength to worry Districts, but their batting relies too heavily on too few. PINT will be buoyed by their win last weekend, but they need more than simply confidence to topple Nightcliff who are coming off the bye and will be keen to get back onto the paddock. The Greens bowling relies heavily on Harry Manenti and Joel Logan while Nightcliff has more wicket-taking options which can account for the often fragile and undisciplined batting of their PINT opponents. Waratah has the bye.

DDC vs TRV Darwin and District ODD Live Streaming Details

MyCricket Facebook page

DDC vs TRV Darwin and District ODD Live Score/Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

https://www.news18.com/cricketnext/cricket-live-scorecard/

July 25 – 7: 00 AM IST from Kahlin Oval

DDC vs TRV Darwin and District ODD My Dream11 Team

DDC vs TRV Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Jacob Dickman

DDC vs TRV Dream11 Team Batsmen: Ethan Anderson, Matteo Charlton, Will Antsey

DDC vs TRV Dream11 Team All-rounders: Luke Shelton (CAPTAIN), Connor Hawkins, Kyle Scrimegour (VICE CAPTAIN)

DDC vs TRV Dream11 Team Bowlers: Luke Zanchetta, Dion Meta, Rajesh Pillai, Pamila Jayawardhana

DDC vs TRV Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs

Darwin CC Ethan Anderson, Willy Andrews, Jacob Dickman, Luke Shelton (C), Will Antsey, Connor Hawkins, Huw Wiltshire, Dion Meta, Luke Zanchetta, Troy Ryan, Aaron Summers

Tracy Village CC Kyle Scrimegour, Rohan Phillip, Tom Balkwil (WK), Coby Edmondstone (C), Matteo Charlton, Lachlan Dumigan, Rajesh Pillai, Waseem Akram, Wilson Ryan, Pamil Jayawardhana, Jaxon Treumer

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3628 104
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more