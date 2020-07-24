DDC vs TRV Dream11 Team Darwin and District ODD Darwin CC vs Tracy Village CC Round 7 – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – July 25, 2020

DDC vs TRV Dream11 Team Prediction Darwin and District ODD | In Round 7, last round losers Darwin and Tracy Village will be keen to atone when they meet at Kahlin Oval. Playing at home will suit Darwin and their form last weekend wasn’t all doom and gloom, while Tracy, will need to do some batting soul searching because the Eagles don’t lack in bowling variety and depth. Southern Districts play host to Palmerston at Fred’s Pass and their evenness, which has been a feature all season, was rewarded with a wonderful victory against Waratah last weekend. Palmy are also coming off a morale boosting victory and will be full of confidence. The Maroon’s have the bowling strength to worry Districts, but their batting relies too heavily on too few. PINT will be buoyed by their win last weekend, but they need more than simply confidence to topple Nightcliff who are coming off the bye and will be keen to get back onto the paddock. The Greens bowling relies heavily on Harry Manenti and Joel Logan while Nightcliff has more wicket-taking options which can account for the often fragile and undisciplined batting of their PINT opponents. Waratah has the bye.
DDC vs TRV Darwin and District ODD
DDC vs TRV Darwin and District ODD
July 25 – 7: 00 AM IST from Kahlin Oval
DDC vs TRV Darwin and District ODD My Dream11 Team
DDC vs TRV Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Jacob Dickman
DDC vs TRV Dream11 Team Batsmen: Ethan Anderson, Matteo Charlton, Will Antsey
DDC vs TRV Dream11 Team All-rounders: Luke Shelton (CAPTAIN), Connor Hawkins, Kyle Scrimegour (VICE CAPTAIN)
DDC vs TRV Dream11 Team Bowlers: Luke Zanchetta, Dion Meta, Rajesh Pillai, Pamila Jayawardhana
DDC vs TRV Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs
Darwin CC Ethan Anderson, Willy Andrews, Jacob Dickman, Luke Shelton (C), Will Antsey, Connor Hawkins, Huw Wiltshire, Dion Meta, Luke Zanchetta, Troy Ryan, Aaron Summers
Tracy Village CC Kyle Scrimegour, Rohan Phillip, Tom Balkwil (WK), Coby Edmondstone (C), Matteo Charlton, Lachlan Dumigan, Rajesh Pillai, Waseem Akram, Wilson Ryan, Pamil Jayawardhana, Jaxon Treumer
DDC vs TRV Dream11 Team Darwin and District ODD Darwin CC vs Tracy Village CC Round 7 – July 25, 2020
