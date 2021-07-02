DDC vs WCC Dream11 Prediction Top Players List: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s Darwin T20 2021 Darwin Cricket Club vs Waratah Cricket Club Final, July 2, 01:30 PM IST

DDC vs WCC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Darwin T20 2021 between Darwin Cricket Club and Waratah Cricket Club: Darwin Cricket Club will lock horns with the Waratah Cricket Club in the summit clash of the Darwin and District Cricket Competition T20 League 2021, on Friday. The thriller will be played at the Gardens Oval in Benalla and is scheduled to start at 01:30 PM IST. Both franchises were scheduled to face each other last week, but the game was abandoned due to rain.

Darwin are currently at the top the points table, owing to a better net run rate. They registered both their wins of the tournament against Tracy Village CC. Their bowlers restricted Tracy Village CC to just 125 and 75 runs in the two games, with Drawin batting line-up chased them down easily. Their only loss in the campaign came against Palmerston Cricket Club.

On the other hand, Waratah started their Darwin T20 campaign with a win over Southern Districts CC before losing to Palmerston Cricket Club in a final ball thriller. However, they bounced back strongly to beat the same side by 41-runs in the following encounter.

Ahead of the Darwin T20 final match between Darwin Cricket Club and Waratah Cricket Club; here is everything you need to know:

DDC vs WCC Telecast

The Darwin Cricket Club vs Waratah Cricket Club match will not be broadcasted in India.

DDC vs WCC Live Streaming

The match between DDC vs WCC is available to be streamed live on the MyCricket Facebook page.

DDC vs WCC Match Details

The match will be played on Thursday, June 24 at the Gardens Oval in Benalla. The game will start at 01:30 PM IST.

DDC vs WCC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Dylan Hunter

Vice-Captain: Beau Webster

Suggested Playing XI for DDC vs WCC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Isaac Conway

Batsmen: Harry Chamberlain, Jacob Dickman, Ashley Chandrasinghe

All-rounders: Beau Webster, Austin Umpherston, Dylan Hunter, Matthew Sipala

Bowlers: Madura Weerasinghe, Kris Denby, Alex Vincent

DDC vs WCC Probable XIs:

Darwin Cricket Club: Harry Chamberlain, Beau Webster, Adam Costello (WK), Jacob Dickman (C), Mitchell Fuss, Dylan Slater, Anthony Adlam, Tom Menzies, Kris Denby, Luke Zanchetta, Alex Vincent

Waratah Cricket Club: Dylan Hunter, Isaac Conway (c), Austin Umpherston, Matthew Sipala, Cooper Zobel (WK), Ashley Chandrasinghe, Yash Pednekar, Udara Weerasinghe, Madura Weerasinghe, Ishara Gange, Isaiah Jassal

